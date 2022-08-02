TPS Software Announces Release of New Functions for Improved Efficiency in Q2 of 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPS Software announces three key software functionalities to improve client experience and adapt to the growing needs of a dynamic business environments. As the accounting profession sees increased value and growth of its services and technology and finance are increasingly intertwined, TPS has launched a suite of services designed to elevate clients' performance in seamless integrations with compatible software and improved efficiency for managing payments and client operations.

"TPS Software has long brought an incredible level of trust to the accounting profession. Clients have long sought out TPS services for our business integrity, and we have continued to exceed industry standards." says Ted Shandro, President at TPS Software, Inc.

TPS Software is proud to provide firms a much sought-after Client Portal feature that provides a secure and simple method of delivering sensitive documents to clients. The TPS Cloud Axis portal displays clients' invoices in summary and detail views, and if integrated with a payment processor, allows the client to pay the invoices online through the portal.

TPS Cloud Axis Client Portal enables integration with online payment processing services such as Stripe, PayPal, and PayClix. Firms are able to connect to existing accounts for flexibility over payment options. Once a firm integrates the online payment processing with TPS cloud Axis, the firm could start inviting clients to pay online in just a few steps with no manual steps needed.

Lastly, the fully bidirectional link with QuickBooks Online lets clients keep both programs in sync with the A/R transactions and the client's primary information. Any invoice, finance charge, or payment will be synchronized between TPS and QBO, avoiding double entries. It offers the option to Import or Export transactions as frequently as required.

TPS Software is excited to announce these three fully operational functionalities for all Cloud Axis clients, continuing to build upon its foundation as the trusted, efficient accounting practice management software built for accountants.

Founded in 1999, TPS has long-served as a trusted and innovative home for accountants' time, billing, and practice management needs. With over 3,000 firms as clients throughout its history in Canada and the United States, TPS provides a sensible solution with affordable, industry-leading, and effective solutions to small and medium-size accounting firms' needs with both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

