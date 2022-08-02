Parlance Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

Parlance is Honored for the Second Year in a Row for Exceptional Innovation in Improving the Customer Experience

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Parlance a winner of the 2022 Voice Technology Excellence Awards. These awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in Voice Technology. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions that capitalize on Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Understanding, Conversational AI, and more.

Increase the number of callers who self serve and decrease the amount of time live agents spend navigating calls. (PRNewsfoto/Parlance Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I would like to congratulate all of the 2022 Voice Technology Excellence winners," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "These solutions have exhibited quantifiable excellence, industry thought leadership, and market innovation over the past year, building loyalty, and delivering a customer experience that leads to repeat business."

"The business environment is changing. It's imperative that organizations stay one step ahead, to stay competitive," said Scott D'Entremont, Chief Revenue Officer, Parlance. "Parlance guarantees ROI and performance for our customers. Our voice-first solutions enable consumers to speak naturally and connect directly when they call organizations on the phone. No long hold times, no confusing menus, no numbers to press. Parlance is the very best way to answer the phone in health systems, large enterprises, higher education institutions, and public sector organizations!"

Speech-driven solutions are gaining attention from healthcare executives, as more organizations accelerate digital transformations to combat disruption brought about by COVID-19. Some recent competitors appear to have impressive technology, but Parlance has been serving health systems for much of their 25-year history and they are more than just technology. Parlance delivers a partnership with a team of tenured experts specializing in healthcare.

Parlance improves efficiency and cost savings at health systems across the country. The team's in-depth knowledge of the specific needs of the healthcare industry enables significant improvement in patient experience, as well as support staff experience. With Parlance, the calling experience is smoother and less frustrating, while agent and operator morale is also boosted. As a result, callers are no longer handled by rushed, overwhelmed agents and operators.

"Yes, we make your system work, take ownership of day-to-day performance, and guarantee ROI, but we do it with a focus on patient experience," says Cristin Shields, Director of Customer Success at Parlance, and 20-year hospital operations and patient access veteran. "Patients are not always customers, and at Parlance, we understand the intricate differences between a healthcare consumer and a customer. Patient experience matters, and we leverage intelligent speech technologies to automate, modernize, and improve the first few steps of every caller's journey as they seek care for themselves or a loved one."

PR Contact: Alexandra Karasic, info@parlancecorp.com

Parlance logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parlance Corporation