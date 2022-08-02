GM Sectec Selected to Join the American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has become an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider (APCP) for two high priority cybersecurity and operational areas for healthcare institutions and hospitals: 1) Data Protection as a Service and 2) Cyber Defense Payment Risk Services.

"Cybercrime is increasing exponentially, and healthcare institutions and business associates are well-aware that they are the highest profile targets. Cyber criminals via ransomware and DDoS attacks have and will continue to cause significant impact to patient healthcare, revenue streams and operational demands. GM Sectec will be providing AHA members with two fundamental services that can strengthen cyber defenses and operational resiliency. Our Data Protection-as-a-Service, called Data Preserve and powered by Metallic, provides the capabilities and managed services to backup, protect, and recover 100% of the institution's ePHI, as mandated by HIPAA Security Rule, and minimize impact patient healthcare services and thwart ransomware extortion demands. Our Cyber Defense Payment Risk Services, leverages GM Sectec's extensive compliance, governance, fraud, and cybersecurity experience and teams for proactive consulting and investigative response in protecting critical payment and revenue systems". Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President GM Sectec.

"GM Sectec has been selected by the AHA as an excellent solution provider for their Cyber Defense Payment System Risk Services and Data Protection as a Service. We can confidently recommend GM Sectec's selected services to our nation's hospitals and health systems to support their never-ending efforts to defend their organizations and patients against sophisticated cyber threats and ransomware attacks." John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec is a leading cyber defense and managed security services provider with operations in 50 countries worldwide and over 50 years of continuous service. GM Sectec solutions and services cover three core areas: Risk, Governance, and Compliance, Managed Security Services, and Fraud Prevention and Consulting, which in combination are to protect and detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has an extensive track record and experience in the management of policies and integrated processes of technologies and standards for data protection in payment system risk. The company has been recognized for its high standards of Security, Availability and Confidentiality, passed the strictest world class certifications, such as: SOC 2 Type 2 Service Organization, CSAA Certified, PCI Qualified Security Assessor, PCI Approved Scanning Vendor, PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE), PCI PIN, PCI PFI UL Listed, Visa Preferred Partner in Cybersecurity and FIRST team members. GM Sectec is a listed Top 150 Cybersecurity company in 2022 by Cybercrime Magazine. To learn more about GM Sectec, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

