"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" New Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free!

On sale on Steam starting August 4

TOKYO, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA New Character 2022 Summer (PRNewswire)

"Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc", scheduled for release this summer, will be available for free, along with two more playable characters to be added this coming winter.

Furthermore, the game will be on sale for 35% off on Steam, starting on August 4, 2022 at 10:00 (PDT).

There is also a sale underway on PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Xbox One at this time.

· Official website

https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

· Image & details

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V4juku_fmoJiH2YMT4iA_bvmRQfLRi8q?usp=sharing

About "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" is a 2D fighting game noted for its exciting, fast-paced battles and beautiful 2D animation.

Players control one of 18 characters for animated battles against each other. Select characters to use their numerous techniques and experience an individual story for each one.

Total global title sales have now surpassed 270,000 copies. The game was also selected for the main tournament category at the "Evo 2022" fighting game tournament.

The game features rollback netcode to ensure stable connections for online play worldwide, and supports online competitive play events and e-sports development.

All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free

The company has decided to release the upcoming four playable characters for "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" free updates.

The third set of new playable characters is scheduled for release this summer, and the fourth set this coming winter.

On sale on Steam for 35% off

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" will go on sale for 35% off on Steam.

Be sure to add it to the Wishlist and keep an eye out for the sale.

· Steam Sale Period

PDT August 4, 2022, 10:00~August 18, 2022, 10:00

Items on Sale

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Standard Edition

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Deluxe Edition

Round Announcements

