Novelis drives responsible aluminum supply in the North American market with ASI Performance Standard Certification

ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, announced today that three of its plants in North America that produce material for the beverage can market have been awarded Performance Standard Certifications by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

This achievement recognizes Novelis' responsible manufacturing practices by ASI, a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. Together with the company's strong focus on the circular economy and industry-leading levels of recycled content across its product range, the certification demonstrates Novelis' ambition to be the aluminum industry leader in sustainability.

The certifications for the Greensboro, GA, Berea, KY, and Warren, OH, plants further strengthens Novelis' ability to meet customers' growing demand for sustainable aluminum solutions in the beverage packaging market and beyond. The company has been delivering ASI-certified material since August 2021 in Europe, South America and Asia.

"This certification is the latest step in our sustainability journey and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing sustainable aluminum solutions to our valued customers," said Tom Boney, Executive Vice President and President, Novelis North America. "Aligned with our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together, we aim to collaborate and inspire our suppliers, customers and partners throughout the entire value chain to participate in these responsible practices."

The ASI Performance Standard addresses environmental, social and governance principles for the production of aluminum, assuring that the ASI-certified organization's production practices are responsible.

"Novelis aims to achieve ASI Certification in all its plants worldwide. The completion of these ASI certifications are part of our ongoing commitment to being a responsible partner to our customers and working with them to achieve their sustainability goals," said Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability. "Adherence to the standards provides a clear indication of the care and commitment that certified companies share regarding human rights, climate change, the environment and circularity with regard to aluminum manufacturing."

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, "We sincerely congratulate Novelis on achieving these three Performance Standard Certifications among their North American operations. These plants are significant nodes in the North American beverage can market, with one of the plants recycling approximately 20% of the region's UBCs. We are delighted to see Novelis' ongoing ASI Certification journey continue to extend through its global operations."

Novelis' plant in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil, has also earned the ASI Performance Standard Certification. Novelis has also achieved both the Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Certifications by ASI at all of its 11 European manufacturing sites and all rolled aluminum products of Novelis Korea are now sourced and produced in accordance with the ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard. The regional certification programs are tailored to regional customer requirements.

Novelis is aiming to be a carbon –neutral company by 2050 or sooner and to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2026. In addition, the company has targets to reduce waste to landfills by 20%, energy intensity by 10%, and water intensity by 10% by 2026. Increasing the amount of recycled aluminum in its products is at the core of Novelis' carbon reduction strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include Novelis' expectations to meet certain environmental targets and achieving ASI Certification in all its plants worldwide. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022.Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

