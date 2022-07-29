Hundreds of Young Leaders from 70+ Countries Gather in NYC to Reshape the World

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Youth Day, a new generation of young leaders will gather in New York City with a single mission: reshape the world. Gathered at the 27th Session of The Youth Assembly (August 12-14), 600 young people will build global action networks and engage in discussions with leaders in changemaking, including global institutions, advocacy groups, multinational companies, and impact-driven organizations.

"We must place young people at the center of creating positive change in the world," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs, the global not-for-profit organizer. "We know young people have the ideas and skills to make a difference, and we are excited to provide this global platform that will help them shape the world they want to live in."

The Youth Assembly program will tackle pressing challenges related to Youth, Global Health, Global Citizenship, Technology and Inclusion, aligning with the United Nations Secretary General's Report on Our Common Agenda . The event launches on International Youth Day—both as a way to celebrate and also to focus on the greatest asset the world has, our youngest generations. Given the urgency that 1.2 billion young people around the world demonstrate towards taking action for a better world, The Youth Assembly will provide opportunities for long-term planning and meaningful, diverse and effective youth engagement in tackling current and future challenges. The opening ceremony scheduled to take place at the UN will set the tone of reflection, debate, and innovative thinking on sustainable development throughout the event.

One in four Delegates has received scholarships to join this event, thanks to sponsors like bp, Schwarzman Scholars, AstraZeneca, DHL, and others, ensuring equity and inclusion in this event. Among other opportunities, Delegates will compete for the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens , worth $10,000 to support ongoing social impact ventures that address the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Youth Assembly is organized by AFS Intercultural Programs , renowned for its intercultural learning programs that empower young people with global skills—and the passion for making a difference. Program partners include Candid, DoSomething.org, the Institute of International Education, Pencils for Promise, pwc, Terracycle, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, UN Habitat, UNICEF, University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy, USAID, the World Bank, and many more.

