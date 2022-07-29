First Reliance Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

First Reliance Bancshares (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million , or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter was $7.3 million , which represents an increase of $1.1 million , or 18.0%, compared to the same period as last year.

Net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.39% at June 30, 2022 compared to 3.12% for the first quarter of 2022.

Total loans increased $45.9 million , or 30.8% annualized, to $638.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $592.1 million at March 31, 2022 .

Total investment securities available for sale increased $20.0 million , or 55% annualized, to $164.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $144.4 million at March 31, 2022 .

During June, the bank closed our Taylor's branch in Greenville, SC . Full cost savings will be realized by the end of the third quarter.

Asset quality improved on a linked quarter basis, with a decrease of 0.05% in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets to 0.06% at June 30, 2022 .

The Company had net recoveries of $178 thousand , or annualized 0.12% of average loans during the quarter compared to net recoveries of $81 thousand , or annualized 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 0.21% from 0.22% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.40% for the same period in 2021.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We are pleased with the increase in the profitability of our core banking business highlighted by a 27 bps increase in net interest margin for the second quarter. Our bankers were able to find high quality loan opportunities during the quarter as we continue to focus on disciplined growth. We're proud of our strong asset quality metrics and will remain vigilant as we prepare our balance sheet for a softening in the national macro-economic environment."

Mr. Saunders continued, "For the last several quarters, our mortgage revenue has faced headwinds from rising interest rates and low housing supply, however we look forward to our mortgage business stabilizing in the second half of 2022."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30

Jun 30 Jun 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

2022 2021 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288 $ 1,348

$ 1,916 $ 3,056 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.13 0.11 0.12 0.16 0.17

0.24 0.37 Total revenue(1) 9,404 9,097 9,253 9,570 10,169

18,501 20,086 Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.12 % 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.40 %

3.25 % 3.41 % Return on average assets(2) 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.60 % 0.67 %

0.20 % 0.80 % Return on average equity(2) 6.60 % 4.85 % 5.28 % 7.29 % 7.83 %

2.85 % 8.87 % Efficiency ratio(3) 84.49 % 87.50 % 88.45 % 83.83 % 81.82 %

85.97 % 79.61 %



As of

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057 $ 832,241 Total loans receivable 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 Total deposits 830,992 837,663 780,833 787,501 711,505 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 51.14 % 52.71 % 50.19 % 48.25 % 48.92 % Loans to deposits 76.77 % 70.68 % 75.11 % 71.71 % 73.98 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 12.97 % 13.67 % 14.07 % 15.80 % 14.89 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % 14.64 % 13.84 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.66 % 9.67 % 9.66 % 10.24 % 10.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % 14.64 % 13.84 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.23 % 1.20 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended

Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30

June 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

2022 2021 Interest income















Loans $ 6,781 $ 6,380 $ 6,663 $ 6,382 $ 6,391

$ 13,161 $ 12,242 Investment securities 840 571 359 294 311

1,411 550 Other interest income 176 73 79 58 38

249 97 Total interest income 7,797 7,024 7,101 6,734 6,740

14,821 12,889 Interest expense















Deposits 212 197 224 257 255

410 541 Other interest expense 252 252 256 213 265

503 527 Total interest expense 464 449 480 470 520

913 1,068 Net interest income 7,333 6,575 6,621 6,264 6,220

13,908 11,821 Provision for loan losses 110 85 95 100 108

195 108 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 7,223 6,490 6,526 6,164 6,112

13,713 11,713 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 897 1,420 1,407 2,151 2,582

2,317 5,972 Service fees on deposit accounts 357 362 356 315 272

719 551 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 559 498 543 532 509

1,057 963 Income from bank owned life insurance 89 88 93 94 94

177 188 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - 42 39

- 39 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 326

- 326 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - 10 69 - -

10 - Other income 168 144 164 172 127

313 226 Total noninterest income 2,070 2,522 2,632 3,306 3,949

4,593 8,265 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 5,059 5,079 4,965 5,268 5,518

10,138 10,509 Occupancy and equipment 890 893 862 784 779

1,783 1,575 Data processing, technology, and communications 789 837 920 852 916

1,627 1,782 Professional fees 180 180 202 234 242

360 480 Marketing 184 74 150 113 88

258 157 Other 843 897 1,085 772 777

1,740 1,488 Total noninterest expense 7,945 7,960 8,184 8,023 8,320

15,906 15,991 Income before provision for income taxes 1,348 1,052 974 1,447 1,741

2,400 3,987 Income tax expense 284 200 42 159 393

484 931 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288 $ 1,348

$ 1,916 $ 3,056

















Weighted average common shares - basic 7,782 7,784 7,785 7,750 7,681

7,783 7,730 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,094 8,100 8,096 8,084 8,164

8,097 8,207 Basic income per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.18

$ 0.25 $ 0.40 Diluted income per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.17

$ 0.24 $ 0.37

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.1 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $3.9 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $0.9 million on $73.6 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased due to lower margins, a reduction in the value of the pipeline, and an increase in the amount of mortgages that were retained in our LHFI portfolio from our higher margin retail channel, instead of being sold into the secondary market. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 there was a $0.3 million gain on sale of loans from the sale of the Bank's PPP loan portfolio contributing to the decrease in noninterest income when compared to the same period in 2021.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $7.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $8.3 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease was driven mainly by a $0.5 million severance expense recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Data processing, technology, and communications for the quarter was down $0.1 million over the same period in 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 86,552 $ 171 0.79 %

$ 122,289 $ 29 0.09 % Investment securities 152,115 840 2.22 %

55,991 311 2.23 % Nonmarketable equity securities 521 5 3.97 %

837 9 4.29 % Loans held for sale 22,320 248 4.46 %

33,573 232 2.77 % Loans 607,368 6,533 4.31 %

520,326 6,159 4.75 % Total interest-earning assets 868,876 7,797 3.60 %

733,016 6,740 3.69 % Allowance for loan losses (7,315)





(6,346)



Noninterest-earning assets 81,880





74,317



Total assets $ 943,441





$ 800,987



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 169,895 $ 20 0.05 %

$ 132,495 $ 15 0.05 % Savings & money market 286,120 101 0.14 %

210,786 89 0.17 % Time deposits 111,876 91 0.33 %

134,858 151 0.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 567,891 212 0.15 %

478,139 255 0.21 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 12,398 6 0.20 %

16,997 47 1.11 % Subordinated debentures 25,671 246 3.84 %

20,801 218 4.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 605,960 464 0.31 %

515,937 520 0.40 % Noninterest bearing deposits 260,623





205,556



Other liabilities 12,383





10,635



Shareholders' equity 64,475





68,859



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 943,441





$ 800,987



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 7,333 3.29 %



$ 6,220 3.29 % Net Interest Margin



3.39 %





3.40 %



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 112,614 $ 236 0.42 %

$ 113,483 $ 58 0.10 % Investment securities 130,111 1,411 2.19 %

47,643 550 2.33 % Nonmarketable equity securities 568 13 4.41 %

946 39 8.27 % Loans held for sale 21,128 412 3.93 %

35,910 496 2.78 % Loans 597,320 12,749 4.30 %

502,001 11,746 4.72 % Total interest-earning assets 861,741 14,821 3.47 %

699,983 12,889 3.71 % Allowance for loan losses (7,210)





(6,332)



Noninterest-earning assets 81,223





73,770



Total assets $ 935,754





$ 767,421



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 166,755 $ 39 0.05 %

$ 127,931 $ 28 0.04 % Savings & money market 280,616 185 0.13 %

192,708 163 0.17 % Time deposits 116,104 185 0.32 %

137,872 350 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 563,475 409 0.15 %

458,511 541 0.24 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 13,948 30 0.43 %

16,560 93 1.13 % Subordinated debentures 25,667 474 3.72 %

20,794 434 4.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 603,090 913 0.31 %

495,865 1,068 0.43 % Noninterest bearing deposits 253,104





192,081



Other liabilities 12,243





10,589



Shareholders' equity 67,317





68,886



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 935,754





$ 767,421



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 13,908 3.16 %



$ 11,821 3.28 % Net Interest Margin



3.25 %





3.41 %

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $7.3 million compared to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased from 0.40% to 0.31%. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset by decreases in asset yield. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.69% for the same period in 2021.

Net interest income was $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $2.1 million over the same period in 2021. Increases in average loans and investments contributed to majority of the increase in interest income somewhat offset by a reduction in yield on interest earning assets.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 7,702 $ 4,672 $ 5,299 $ 4,930 $ 5,486 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 45,683 116,192 144,825 184,739 144,937 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,385 120,864 150,124 189,669 150,423 Time deposits in other banks 257 257 257 257 256 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 164,440 144,422 81,917 58,470 56,881 Other investments 657 521 837 837 837 Total investment securities 165,097 144,943 82,754 59,307 57,718 Mortgage loans held for sale 19,648 23,528 23,844 33,667 33,097 Loans receivable:









Loans 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 Less allowance for loan losses (7,494) (7,206) (7,040) (6,934) (6,323) Loans receivable, net 630,459 584,883 579,406 557,804 520,039 Property and equipment, net 23,100 23,222 22,805 22,364 21,818 Mortgage servicing rights 14,893 14,536 14,057 13,785 13,603 Bank owned life insurance 18,653 18,564 18,476 18,383 18,289 Deferred income taxes 7,376 5,862 4,128 2,798 2,820 Other assets 13,985 17,125 14,946 13,023 14,178 Total assets 946,853 953,784 910,797 911,057 832,241 Liabilities









Deposits $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501 $ 711,505 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 10,000 10,000 10,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 13,805 11,886 11,372 6,353 8,946 Subordinated debentures 15,365 15,357 15,349 15,498 10,496 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 12,412 11,937 12,131 10,983 11,393 Total liabilities 882,884 887,153 839,995 840,645 762,650 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,333) (4,419) (4,323) (4,281) (3,858) Nonvested restricted stock (2,500) (2,572) (2,668) (2,737) (2,928) Additional paid-in capital 54,088 53,980 53,856 53,765 53,776 Retained earnings 25,901 24,837 23,985 23,053 21,765 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,276) (5,284) (137) 523 747 Total shareholders' equity 63,969 66,631 70,802 70,412 69,591 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057 $ 832,241

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (shares in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Voting common shares outstanding 8,801 8,782 8,793 8,784 8,788 Treasury shares outstanding (571) (545) (535) (530) (489) Total common shares outstanding 8,230 8,237 8,258 8,254 8,299











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 7.66 $ 7.98 $ 8.46 $ 8.41 $ 8.27











Stock price:









High $ 10.20 $ 10.20 $ 10.74 $ 10.50 $ 10.05 Low $ 9.25 $ 9.75 $ 9.95 $ 9.80 $ 9.65 Period end $ 9.25 $ 9.85 $ 10.20 $ 10.30 $ 9.90

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 140 $ 144 $ 152 $ 526 $ 535 Non-owner occupied RE - 295 - - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 81 - - - - Consumer









Real estate 3 343 341 346 383 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 160 104 84 121 129 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings 173 190 205 220 235 Total nonaccrual loans $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 782 $ 1,213 $ 1,282 Other real estate owned - - 135 150 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 917 $ 1,363 $ 1,432 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Total loans receivable 0.09 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 1,349 $ 1,393 $ 1,405 $ 1,444 $ 1,478













Three Months Ended

June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 $ 6,323 $ 6,168 Loans charged-off 11 19 5 72 59 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 189 100 16 583 106 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (178) (81) (11) (511) (47) Provision for loan losses 110 85 95 100 108 Balance, end of period $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 $ 6,323 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.23 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1345.42 % 669.70 % 900.26 % 571.64 % 493.21 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Our asset quality remained strong through June 30, 2022, with nonperforming assets dropping to $0.6 million, which represents 0.06% of total assets. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.17% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2022. The Company had net recoveries of $178 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $47 thousand for the same period in 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial real estate $ 368,316 $ 334,508 $ 333,060 $ 318,849 $ 290,198 Consumer real estate 142,711 123,908 120,079 107,651 97,969 Commercial and industrial 67,239 66,285 60,687 61,778 63,545 Consumer and other 59,687 67,388 72,620 76,460 74,650 Total loans, net of deferred fees 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 526,362 Less allowance for loan losses 7,494 7,206 7,040 6,934 6,323 Total loans, net $ 630,459 $ 584,883 $ 579,406 $ 557,804 $ 520,039

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 265,049 $ 273,118 $ 238,019 $ 246,534 $ 215,814 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 159,939 168,401 153,889 133,474 132,269 Money market accounts 230,840 217,812 204,432 216,243 169,707 Savings 66,727 61,246 58,566 59,941 57,880 Time, less than $250,000 78,735 84,874 99,059 103,126 106,219 Time, $250,000 and over 29,702 32,212 26,868 28,183 29,616 Total deposits $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501 $ 711,505

Footnotes to tables: (1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided

by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $947 million. The company employs more than 175 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 16 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For Immediate Release Contact:

Robert Haile

SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

(843) 656-5000

rhaile@firstreliance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares