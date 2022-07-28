Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Selects One Inc to Provide Modernized Approach to Claim Payments

Streamlined processes empowers insured families and agents with faster receipt of funds

FOLSOM, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, today announced that the Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (GFBMIC), the largest domestic property and casualty insurance company in the State of Georgia, has selected One Inc's ClaimsPay® digital payments platform to provide an improved claim payment experience for its members. The implementation will enhance the outbound claims payment process, providing new and improved options to allow for faster receipt of funds.

GFBMIC currently partners with Sapiens Insurance, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. The combination of Sapiens' cloud native, core suite of insurance applications and One Inc's payments solutions and related delivery capabilities, will increase the scale, speed to market, and customer satisfaction as insurance companies embrace digital transactions.

"Our partnership with One Inc emphasizes our longstanding commitment to innovation and the significant value we place on our customer relationships," said GFBMIC General Manager, George Monk. "Eighty percent of Georgia Farm Bureau's vendors are already in the One Inc network, so it was an easy decision for GFBMIC to partner with them. The combined strengths of One Inc and Sapiens will enable us to fully maximize digital transformation and increase customer engagement."

"Georgia Farm Bureau was seeking a proven, flexible and modern solution with a capacity for delivering a feature-rich and modern claims platform to empower their policyholders with the most innovative insurance capabilities," said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. "Integrating Sapiens and One Inc's enterprise platform will be highly beneficial to GFBMIC'S business operations by meeting today's industry demands and preparing them for the future."

About One Inc:

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com .

About Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company:

Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, which began operations in 1959, is the largest domestic property and casualty insurance company in the State of Georgia. As a mutual insurance company, GFBMIC is owned by its policyholders who are members of Georgia Farm Bureau. As members of Georgia Farm Bureau, policyholders support Georgia agriculture and are eligible for numerous additional benefits.

For more on GFB, please visit https://www.gfb.org/

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

One Inc Logo (PRNewsfoto/One Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Inc