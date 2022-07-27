Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Five-Year Contract Extension with Trinity Health PACE

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year contract renewal with Trinity Health PACE for TRHC's CareKinesis® PACE Pharmacy services. Trinity Health PACE is the largest non-for-profit PACE provider in the country with 14 owned and managed programs and has experienced significant growth over the past five years, nearly doubling its census. It currently serves about 3,500 participants through 19 centers in nine states.

As Trinity Health PACE grows, it continues to rely on TRHC's CareKinesis pharmacy solutions, which include personalized medication management services, cloud-based e-prescribing services, and adherence packaging, among others. Together, the pharmacy services work to reduce the risk of medication-related harm among PACE participants to improve health outcomes for participants and enhance economic outcomes for PACE programs, while streamlining participant care.

"TRHC's PACE-focused services have provided us with the complete package when it comes to pharmacy solutions, which have not only been essential for our participants but also for our growth," said Daniel Drake, President and CEO of Trinity Health PACE. "TRHC continuously advances the efficiency and effectiveness for PACE organizations, keeping on top of technology and trends that impact our programs, and we see incredible value in extending our long-standing relationship with Tabula Rasa."

Trinity Health LIFE, a Trinity Health PACE program, was among the first PACE clients of TRHC's CareKinesis in 2011. This early relationship opened the door for a national partnership with Trinity Health PACE. Trinity Health PACE is also a client of TRHC's Pharmastar PBM and CareVention Electronic Health Record solutions.

"With 24/7 support and a team that includes PharmDs who are board certified in geriatric pharmacy, our PACE-focused services are designed to help PACE programs and their participants thrive, and this partnership speaks to the continued value of our services," said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We've worked to meet the needs of Trinity Health PACE as it has grown, and we remain dedicated to furthering the partnership."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Trinity Health PACE

Trinity Health PACE programs are nationally recognized for providing high quality, comprehensive care in the communities they serve. Their services are built upon a 30-year history of Programs of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) for the elderly in the United States. Trinity Health PACE is the largest non-for-profit PACE provider in the country with 14 owned and managed programs. They have 19 PACE centers in nine states and provide care for about 3,500 seniors, and are part of Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the nation.

Trinity Health PACE programs offer continuous, quality care to the elderly, allowing them the independence of living at home. Seniors who qualify for nursing home care alternatively have the option to receive comprehensive care from an interdisciplinary team of experts, all focused on improving participants' health. Seniors receive clinical and rehabilitation therapy and build relationships with doctors, nurses and fellow participants – all under one roof. Their multi-touch, integrative approach includes services typically at no cost to those who qualify for Medicaid or Medicaid and Medicare. For those who do not qualify for Medicaid, there is a flat monthly fee. Learn if you qualify here.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 115,000 colleagues and nearly 26,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 25 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, Trinity Health's network of care includes 88 hospitals, 131 continuing care locations, the largest non-for-profit PACE program in the country (second largest in the country), 125 urgent care locations, and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $20.2 billion with $1.2 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

