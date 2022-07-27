Michiganders Are Not Gambling Online As Much As People From New Jersey, For Now

Published: Jul. 27, 2022

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from the first half of 2022 are in and according to gambling revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, compiled by OddsSeeker.com: NJ online casino & poker sites generated $814,519,523 in revenue versus $757,024,184 for Michigan online casino & poker sites in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted for population

  • New Jersey: $87.89 Gambling Revenue per capita (9,267,130 population - 2021 Est. Census.gov)
  • Michigan: $75.31 Gambling Revenue per capita (10,050,811 population - 2021 Est. Census.gov)

*Population data from https://www.census.gov/

While online gambling is relatively new to Michigan (started in January 2021 compared to Nov 2013 for New Jersey), the rapid growth of the industry exposes incredible pent-up demand that likely exists across many states where online gambling is yet to be legalized.

"Based on the year over year growth trajectory for New Jersey, since inception, it seems clear that Michigan will inevitably pass New Jersey in online gambling revenues and become the largest and most important betting and iGaming market in America." said Frank Weber, Sports Editor at OddsSeeker.com

NJ online casino sites set a new revenue record of $140,655,053 in March '22 which helped them stay ahead of Michigan online casinos in the first 6 months of 2022. And while the revenue between the states remains neck-and-neck, it's good to note that both states' revenues have contracted over the past two months.

With an economic downfall looming and the summer lull in full effect, it's no surprise revenues continue to fall. The question that still remains is; will online gambling sites continue to grow throughout the year, especially with Football season gearing to kick-off shortly?

New Jersey and Michigan Online Casino Revenue by The Numbers – 1st Half 2022 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue for the first half of 2022:

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)

Licensee

June

May

April

March

February

January

Borgata

$40,542,945

$42,587,342

$39,928,794

$41,362,030

$37,831,314

$39,108,303

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

$35,705,464

$34,603,763

$38,142,387

$38,280,684

$34,560,269

$36,485,877

Resorts Atlantic City

$28,086,670

$29,790,063

$29,136,201

$30,844,754

$29,902,791

$33,023,836

Caesars Atlantic City

$9,376,577

$9,660,690

$9,413,282

$10,364,996

$10,066,088

$10,045,743

Tropicana Atlantic City

$6,984,352

$8,036,004

$9,086,897

$9,933,592

$9,099,668

$9,627,849

Hard Rock Atlantic City

$6,014,254

$5,781,870

$6,530,176

$5,719,362

$6,045,686

$6,447,054

Bally's Atlantic City

$4,076,804

$3,357,262

$2,967,824

$2,349,866

$1,349,525

$1,907,261

Ocean

$2,351,737

$2,199,468

$1,677,837

$1,799,769

$1,120,750

$1,203,793

Total

$133,138,803

$136,016,462

$136,883,398

$140,655,053

$129,976,091

$137,849,716








Grand Total

$814,519,523






Michigan Online Gambling Revenue (H1 2022)

Licensee

Brand

June

May

April

March

February

January

MGM Grand Detroit

BetMGM

$47,242,774

$49,238,654

$49,983,301

$47,892,742

$46,883,965

$43,885,956

MotorCity

FanDuel

$18,533,759

$20,076,406

$21,027,925

$22,471,210

$19,477,948

$17,641,287

Bay Mills

DraftKings

$17,853,313

$17,827,598

$19,412,955

$20,748,960

$20,111,744

$20,095,684

Little River

BetRivers

$7,590,862

$8,855,135

$8,867,541

$9,669,864

$7,869,999

$8,226,960

Grand Traverse

Caesars

$5,880,483

$6,465,549

$6,234,209

$4,457,557

$4,572,807

$4,394,234

Sault Ste. Marie

WynnBet

$4,668,422

$6,154,354

$5,860,151

$4,891,808

$4,452,628

$5,308,084

Keweenaw Bay

Golden Nugget

$4,354,345

$4,137,927

$5,201,136

$6,000,895

$5,740,290

$5,989,843

Greektown

Barstool

$4,243,052

$3,815,014

$4,402,452

$5,221,751

$3,641,899

$4,866,901

Pokagon

Four Winds

$2,807,897

$2,818,060

$3,070,583

$2,774,405

$2,486,293

$2,192,581

Little Traverse Bay

Fox Bet

$2,368,365

$2,462,716

$2,706,536

$2,606,888

$2,628,928

$3,109,849

Saginaw Chippewa

Eagle

$2,056,520

$1,727,616

$2,013,156




Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish

Play Gun Lake

$1,694,226

$1,436,948

$1,347,794

$2,336,845

$2,430,439

$2,244,731

Nottawaseppi Huron

FireKeepers

$1,327,846

$1,368,148

$986,290

$1,110,085

$1,066,976

$1,145,881

Hannahville

TwinSpires

$471,372

$592,700

$925,871

$750,270

$833,500

$1,314,135

Lac Vieux Desert

PointsBet

$414,351

$408,679

$398,111

$740,374

$578,509

$827,377

Total


$121,507,587

$127,385,504

$132,438,011

$131,673,654

$122,775,925

$121,243,503









Grand Total

$757,024,184















For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.

About OddsSeeker: OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

