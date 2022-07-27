GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income was $1.79 per diluted common share, compared with $1.92 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $2.07 per diluted common share, compared with $1.85 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 9.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities was 12.6% for the same period.

Life premiums increased 8% at the American Income Life Division and 5% at the Liberty National Division over the year-ago quarter.

Total health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8%.

Life net sales increased 16% at the American Income Life Division and 7% at the Liberty National Division over the year-ago quarter.

1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update: COVID life claims expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was not significant. Year to date through June 30, we incurred $45 million of COVID life claims. For the full year, we expect to incur approximately $62 million of COVID life claims at the mid-point of our guidance, based on a range of $2.4 million to $2.6 million of COVID life claims per 10,000 U.S. deaths and total U.S. COVID deaths of 215,000 to 275,000.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended June 30,





Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

% Chg.

2022

2021

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 2.08

$ 1.81

15

$ 205,962

$ 188,277

9 Excess investment income(2) 0.58

0.58

—

57,438

59,959

(4) Parent company expense (0.03)

(0.03)





(2,893)

(2,757)



Income tax expense (0.50)

(0.45)

11

(49,720)

(47,323)

5 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.06)

(0.05)





(6,083)

(5,173)



Net operating income 2.07

1.85

12

204,704

192,983

6























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments (0.24)

0.07





(24,052)

6,841



Non-operating expenses (0.04)

—





(3,648)

—



Legal proceedings —

—





—

(206)



Net income(3) $ 1.79

$ 1.92





$ 177,004

$ 199,618



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 98,941

104,233





















(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their maturity. It also creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Net income as an ROE(1) 9.8 %

9.0 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities) 12.6 %

12.4 %









June 30,

2022

2021 Shareholders' equity $ 5,323,110

$ 8,616,922 Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities 641,710

(2,879,292) Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities $ 5,964,820

$ 5,737,630







Book value per share $ 54.18

$ 83.59 Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities 6.53

(27.93) Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains or losses on fixed maturities $ 60.71

$ 55.66





(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q2 2022 with Q2 2021:

Life insurance accounted for 71% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 29% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 2% for the quarter and net health sales increased 3%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

% Chg. Life insurance $ 759,924

$ 728,170

4 Health insurance 319,189

295,586

8 Annuity —

—



Total $ 1,079,113

$ 1,023,756

5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

% of Premium

June 30, 2021

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 197,550

26

$ 178,755

25

11 Health 79,723

25

74,461

25

7 Annuity 2,090





2,176









279,363





255,392





9 Other income 299





388







Administrative expenses (73,700)





(67,503)





9 Insurance underwriting income $ 205,962





$ 188,277





9 Per share $ 2.08





$ 1.81





15

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.8%, compared with 6.6% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. American Income $ 128,310

34

$ 108,005

31

19 Direct to Consumer 29,052

12

34,430

14

(16) Liberty National 17,809

22

15,875

20

12 Other 22,379

42

20,445

38

9 Total $ 197,550

26

$ 178,755

25

11

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021

% Chg. American Income $ 376,419

$ 347,696

8 Direct to Consumer 249,365

249,440

— Liberty National 81,451

77,853

5 Other 52,689

53,181

(1) Total $ 759,924

$ 728,170

4

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021

% Chg. American Income $ 85,164

$ 73,233

16 Direct to Consumer 32,616

42,281

(23) Liberty National 19,260

17,923

7 Other 2,580

2,947

(12) Total $ 139,620

$ 136,384

2





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. United American $ 19,161

14

$ 17,763

15

8 Family Heritage 24,135

27

22,235

26

9 Liberty National 16,517

35

14,941

32

11 American Income 17,375

59

16,717

58

4 Direct to Consumer 2,535

14

2,805

15

(10) Total $ 79,723

25

$ 74,461

25

7

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021

% Chg. United American $ 134,793

$ 116,217

16 Family Heritage 90,758

85,012

7 Liberty National 46,655

47,118

(1) American Income 29,392

28,789

2 Direct to Consumer 17,591

18,450

(5) Total $ 319,189

$ 295,586

8

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2022

2021

% Chg. United American $ 12,377

$ 12,082

2 Family Heritage 19,405

19,165

1 Liberty National 6,823

6,214

10 American Income 4,807

4,666

3 Direct to Consumer 642

584

10 Total $ 44,054

$ 42,711

3





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













June 30,





March 31,

June 30,





March 31,

2022

2021

%

Chg.

2022

2022

2021

%

Chg.

2022 American Income 9,670

10,478

(8)

9,385

9,637

10,406

(7)

9,543 Liberty National 2,713

2,700

—

2,656

2,782

2,700

3

2,687 Family Heritage 1,173

1,220

(4)

1,100

1,201

1,171

3

1,130





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

% Chg. Net investment income $ 243,642

$ 238,308

2 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (164,376)

(156,580)

5 Interest on debt (21,828)

(21,769)

— Total required interest (186,204)

(178,349)

4 Excess investment income $ 57,438

$ 59,959

(4) Per share $ 0.58

$ 0.58

—





(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 2.2%, and average invested assets increased 4.1%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 5.0%, and average net policy liabilities increased 4.0%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.8% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2022 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2022

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 17,181,967

91 Policy loans 597,187

3 Other long-term investments(2) 898,955

5 Short-term investments 115,824

1 Total $ 18,793,933









(1) As of June 30, 2022, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $18.0 billion, net of $0 of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $740 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $711 million as of June 30, 2022.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of June 30, 2022 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2022

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,279,054

$ 534,654

$ 14,813,708 Municipals 2,614,124

—

2,614,124 Government, agencies and GSEs 442,107

—

442,107 Collateralized debt obligations —

36,762

36,762 Other asset-backed securities 76,575

13,110

89,685 Total $ 17,411,860

$ 584,526

$ 17,996,386

Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at June 30, 2022 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains or losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value June 30, 2022 $ 17,996,386

$ —

$ (814,419)

$ 17,181,967

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.16% during the second quarter of 2022, compared with 5.24% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Earnings Release—Q2 2022

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 Amount $ 399,581

$ 116,284 Average annual effective yield 5.3 %

3.7 % Average rating A+

A Average life (in years) to:





Next call 11.3

29.2 Maturity 25.7

35.4

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $134 million and an average share price of $96.64.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. During the second quarter, the Company issued $400 million of 4.800% Senior Notes due 2032. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund $300 million of 3.800% Senior Notes maturing in September of 2022, with the remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. Refer to recent SEC filings for further information. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $7.90 to $8.30 for the year ending December 31, 2022.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in pricing competition;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and

14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its second quarter 2022 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 12:00 pm (Eastern) tomorrow, July 28, 2022. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Life premium $ 759,924

$ 728,170

$ 1,514,526

$ 1,436,289 Health premium 319,189

295,586

636,189

589,759 Other premium —

—

—

1 Total premium 1,079,113

1,023,756

2,150,715

2,026,049 Net investment income 243,642

238,308

487,476

474,128 Realized gains (losses) (30,446)

8,659

(37,690)

36,811 Other income 299

388

463

683 Total revenue 1,292,608

1,271,111

2,600,964

2,537,671















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits 511,034

498,471

1,060,377

1,016,102 Health policyholder benefits 197,218

188,854

394,073

376,683 Other policyholder benefits 7,074

7,286

14,124

14,545 Total policyholder benefits 715,326

694,611

1,468,574

1,407,330 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 155,205

148,021

313,589

301,014 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 93,595

82,312

184,408

161,978 Other operating expense 89,658

79,155

174,010

160,365 Interest expense 21,828

21,769

41,772

42,947 Total benefits and expenses 1,075,612

1,025,868

2,182,353

2,073,634















Income before income taxes 216,996

245,243

418,611

464,037 Income tax benefit (expense) (39,992)

(45,625)

(77,246)

(85,902) Net income $ 177,004

$ 199,618

$ 341,365

$ 378,135















Total basic net income per common share $ 1.80

$ 1.94

$ 3.46

$ 3.66















Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.79

$ 1.92

$ 3.43

$ 3.62

