CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CAMDEN, Maine, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $15.0 million and diluted earnings per share of ("EPS") of $1.02, decreases of 11% and 10%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease between periods was driven by higher provision for credit losses of $3.4 million as loans grew 5% and signs of a softening economy continued to take shape. Second quarter 2022 earnings before income tax and provision (non-GAAP) increased 6% over last quarter. The Company's return on average equity was 13.16% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 16.83%, compared to 12.96% and 16.01%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to see an increase in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings in the second quarter over last quarter," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We had another solid quarter of loan growth, seeing positive momentum across all of our loan channels. Loans grew 5% during the second quarter, putting loan growth at 9% for the first half of 2022. These results reflect the hard work and efforts across all of our teams."

Dufour added, "We increased our allowance for credit losses in the second quarter, in part attributable to solid loan growth, but also based on our outlook for the economy. In addition to fortifying our balance sheet through increasing reserve levels, in the second quarter we transferred a portion of our available-for-sale investment portfolio to held-to-maturity to help mitigate the impact of the volatile interest rate environment on reported capital. We continue to closely monitor our markets given the level of volatility throughout the economy, and remain confident as we enter this period with strong asset quality and regulatory capital levels."

In June, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.63%, based on the Company's closing share price of $44.05, as reported by NASDAQ as of June 30, 2022.

Through the first six months of 2022, the Company repurchased 161,556 shares of its common stock at an average price of $45.89 per share.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income decreased by $1.8 million , or 11%, over the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $3.4 million . Earnings before income taxes, provision and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan income (non-GAAP) increased $2.0 million , or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 2.84%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, while adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) expanded 1 basis point to 2.85% over the same period.

Loans grew $190.0 million , or 5%, during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company transferred securities originally designated as available-for-sale ("AFS"), with a market value of $520.3 million and in an unrealized loss position of $72.1 million , to held-to-maturity ("HTM") to help preserve the Company's capital position and limit the impact should interest rates continue to rise.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans to total loans ratio increased 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 to 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2022 driven by strong loan growth and an elevated risk of a softening economy.

Repurchased 148,470 shares of the Company's common stock at a weighted average price $45.83 during the second quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $5.5 billion, a decrease of $33.9 million, or 1%, since December 31, 2021. Over this period, cash balances decreased $144.2 million and investment balances decreased $170.6 million, or 11%. Cash and investment proceeds were largely used to fund loan growth of $292.8 million, or 9%, during the first half of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, investments totaled $1.4 billion, or 25% of total assets, compared to $1.5 billion, or 28% of total assets as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in investment balances during the second quarter of 2022 was driven by: (1) the change in market value of the investment portfolio designated as AFS due to the continued increases in interest rates during the quarter and (2) redeployment of normal pay-downs within our investment portfolio to fund loan growth. Throughout the second quarter of 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee continued with its strategy to slow the economy in an effort to curb inflation by increasing the Federal Funds Interest Rate another 125 basis points to a range of 1.50% to 1.75% as of June 30, 2022, compared to a range of 0.00% to 0.25% as of December 31, 2021. The increase in interest rates drove bond prices lower and resulted in an unrealized loss on the Company's AFS investment portfolio of $76.5 million, or 9% of its book value, as of June 30, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.5 million, which was less than 1% of its book value, as of December 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company transferred AFS securities with a market value of $520.3 million to HTM to protect against further capital dilution should interest rates continue to rise. The unrealized losses on these securities at the time of transfer were $72.1 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the weighted-average life and duration of the AFS investment portfolio was 6.6 years and 5.8 years, respectively, and the weighted-average life and duration of the HTM investment portfolio was 8.1 years and 7.2 years, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, agency-issued mortgage-backed, collateralized mortgage obligations and debt securities comprised 90% of the book value of the investment portfolio.

As of June 30, 2022, loans totaled $3.7 billion, or 68% of total assets, an increase of 9% since December 31, 2021. Over this period, residential mortgage loan balances grew $210.8 million, or 16%, commercial loan balances grew $57.5 million, or 16%, commercial real estate loan balances grew $37.5 million, or 3%, and consumer and home equity loan balances grew $20.4 million or 9%.

Through the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued to hold the majority of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company held in portfolio 80% and 79% of its funded production, respectively. The Company anticipates the majority of its residential mortgage production will be held within its loan portfolio for the remainder of the year.

As of June 30, 2022, deposits totaled $4.5 billion, a decrease of $81.8 million, or 2%, since year end. The decrease over this period was driven by a decrease in brokered deposits of $125.1 million as the Company used alternative borrowing sources to manage its funding costs. Core deposits (non-GAAP) totaled $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $56.5 million, or 1%, since year end, driven by checking account growth of $45.3 million, or 2%.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 82% at June 30, 2022, compared to 77% at March 31, 2022 and 74% at December 31, 2021.

The Company's deposit beta, which is calculated using core deposits and certificates of deposits, was 8.9% for the first half of 2022 and its overall funding beta was 10.6% over the same period.

As of June 30, 2022, total borrowings were $415.8 million, an increase of $159.9 million, or 62%, since year end. The increase is the result of the shift in alternative funding over this period from brokered deposits to more cost-effective overnight borrowings, as well as the need for additional funding to support strong loan growth during the first half of 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. Despite the Company's regulatory capital ratios remaining strong, a decrease in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio due to the increase in interest rates during the first half of 2022 caused decreases across the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP), book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) over this period. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company transferred certain securities from AFS to HTM to help preserve capital should interest rates continue to rise, and in doing so, $56.6 million of unrealized losses, net of tax, were isolated within capital and will amortize over the remaining life of the securities. The Company's non-regulatory capital ratios and book value as of the dates indicated were as follows:

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company's common equity ratio was 8.17% and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.51%, compared to 8.90% and 7.25% as of March 31, 2022 , respectively, and 9.84% and 8.22% as of December 31, 2021 , respectively.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company's book value per share was $30.52 and its tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $23.92 , compared to $32.72 and $26.16 as of March 31, 2022 , respectively, and $36.72 and $30.15 as of December 31, 2021 , respectively.

Under the 2022 share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 161,556 shares of its outstanding common stock through the first six months of 2022, which included the repurchase of 148,470 shares at an average price of $45.83 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.11% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.06% of total loans. In comparison, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.12% and 0.13%, respectively, of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due for both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were 0.04% of total loans.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

At June 30, 2022, the ACL on loans was $34.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, compared to $31.8 million, or 0.90% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022, and $33.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021. The increase in the ACL on loans of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 was driven by: (1) a softening overall economy and increasing likelihood of a forecasted recession, and (2) 5% loan growth during this period, that offset (3) the release of $2.4 million of additional reserves provided for certain commercial real estate loans in response to COVID-19 modifications due to the heightened credit risk. The Company had established certain metrics that needed to be met prior to the release of these additional reserves, and during the second quarter of 2022, the second tranche of these loans met all required metrics and the associated additional reserves were released. As of June 30, 2022, there were $746,000 of additional reserves provided for certain commercial loans within the Company's ACL on loans that are subject to release upon certain metrics being met.

Overall, the global and national markets continue to be volatile and carry a high degree of uncertainty. These factors are currently forecasted using external data in the ACL model and subject our ACL estimate under CECL to a higher risk of fluctuation between periods based on actual and changes to forecasted macroeconomic factors.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022)

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.0 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease between quarters was driven by higher provision for credit losses and lower SBA PPP loan income between quarters. Excluding income taxes, provision for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income, earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $21.0 million (non-GAAP), an increase of $2.0 million, or 11%, compared to last quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $36.5 million, an increase of $169,000 over the first quarter of 2022.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2022 of $40.0 million was $1.2 million , or 3%, higher than the first quarter of 2022 driven by the increase in average loan balances of $148.2 million , or 4%. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 3.11%, an increase of 4 basis points over the first quarter of 2022. Adjusting for SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity, the yield on average-interest earning assets for the second quarter was 3.12% (non-GAAP), an increase of 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was offset by a decrease in SBA PPP income of $868,000 as SBA PPP loan forgiveness accelerated during the first quarter of 2022 and, as a result, SBA PPP loans decreased $3.8 million during the quarter. The increase in yield between quarters reflects the increase in interest rates through the first six months of 2022 and the shift in asset mix as cash and investment balances are deployed to fund higher yielding loan growth.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 of $3.5 million was $1.0 million , or 40%, higher than the first quarter of 2022 driven by higher funding costs as interest rates have risen during the first six months of 2022. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were 0.21%, an increase of 6 basis points over last quarter, primarily the result of interest checking costs increasing 13 basis points between periods to 0.32% as indexed deposits reprice higher. Total borrowing costs also increased during this period, increasing 12 basis points between quarters to 0.97% for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.84%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.85%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Increase / (Decrease) Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

$ 2,511

$ (1,236)

$ 3,747 (Credit) provision for credit losses - off-

balance sheet credit exposures

(166)

161

(327) Provision (credit) for credit losses

$ 2,345

$ (1,075)

$ 3,420

For the second quarter of 2022, a $2.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded as: (1) our forecasted economic outlook reflects new available information and the risk of a slowing economy becomes more likely, and (2) we experienced strong loan growth during the quarter of 5%. The impact of the updated economic forecast and strong loan growth was partially offset by the release of $2.4 million of additional reserves that were established on certain loans in response to COVID-19 modifications due to their heightened credit risk.

For the first quarter of 2022, a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million was recorded as the Company released $1.9 million of additional reserves that were established on certain loans in response to COVID-19 modifications, which more than offset the provision expense that would have otherwise been required on 3% loan growth during the quarter.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 13%, over the first quarter of 2022 led by mortgage banking income, debit card income and brokerage and insurance commissions. The increase in mortgage banking income was driven by the change in fair value on the Company's mortgage banking products. Overall, margins on sold loans compressed during the second quarter of 2022 but a slight increase in sold volume was largely able to offset the impact.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $26.6 million, an increase of $347,000, or 1%, over the first quarter of 2022 led by: (1) higher consulting and professional fees costs due to timing of annual director equity award grants in the second quarter and (2) higher marketing and employee travel-related costs, partially offset by (3) lower occupancy costs due to normal seasonal fluctuations for heating, utilities and ground maintenance costs during the winter months.

The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 55.70% and 55.42%, respectively, compared to 56.74% and 56.47% for the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $3.1 million, or 17%, to $15.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 were $21.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 19%, over the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 9%, between periods led by higher average loan balances of $352.5 million, or 11%. Net interest margin increased 1 basis point between periods to 2.84% for the second quarter of 2022, while adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased 4 basis points between the same periods.

Provision for credit losses increased $5.7 million between periods led by the change in the forecasted economic outlook between periods, as well as 13% loan growth over this 12-month period.

Non-interest income decreased $179,000, or 2%, between periods led by lower mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, but partially offset by higher service charge fees and brokerage and insurance commissions. The decrease in mortgage banking activity reflects the change in the markets between periods, highlighted by the change in interest rates. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company sold 20% of its residential mortgage loan production, compared to 40% for the same period last year. In addition, the Company's residential mortgage production volumes through the first six months of 2022 have slowed commensurate with the overall industry.

Non-interest expense increased $966,000, or 4%, between periods led by higher consulting and professional fees and data processing-related costs.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share

data)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,352,882

$ 1,437,410

$ 1,415,695

$ 1,352,882

$ 1,415,695 Loans and loans held for sale

$ 3,727,567

$ 3,540,923

$ 3,301,056

$ 3,727,567

$ 3,301,056 Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 34,244

$ 31,770

$ 32,060

$ 34,244

$ 32,060 Total assets

$ 5,466,496

$ 5,420,415

$ 5,152,069

$ 5,466,496

$ 5,152,069 Deposits

$ 4,527,061

$ 4,576,664

$ 4,294,114

$ 4,527,061

$ 4,294,114 Borrowings

$ 415,833

$ 281,999

$ 214,744

$ 415,833

$ 214,744 Shareholders' equity

$ 446,381

$ 482,446

$ 545,548

$ 446,381

$ 545,548 Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 36,534

$ 36,365

$ 33,529

$ 72,899

$ 65,893 Provision (credit) for credit losses

2,345

(1,075)

(3,403)

1,270

(5,359) Non-interest income

11,141

9,825

11,320

20,966

26,535 Non-interest expense

26,556

26,209

25,590

52,765

50,489 Income before income tax expense

18,774

21,056

22,662

39,830

47,298 Income tax expense

3,748

4,261

4,519

8,009

9,415 Net income

$ 15,026

$ 16,795

$ 18,143

$ 31,821

$ 37,883 Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.11 %

1.26 %

1.42 %

1.18 %

1.52 % Return on average equity

13.16 %

12.96 %

13.50 %

13.06 %

14.24 % GAAP efficiency ratio

55.70 %

56.74 %

57.06 %

56.21 %

54.63 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

2.87 %

2.83 %

2.85 %

2.85 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.17 %

0.11 %

0.17 % Common equity ratio

8.17 %

8.90 %

10.59 %

8.17 %

10.59 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.25 %

9.30 %

9.48 %

9.25 %

9.48 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.04 %

12.38 %

12.94 %

12.04 %

12.94 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.15 %

14.51 %

15.26 %

14.15 %

15.26 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.14

$ 1.21

$ 2.16

$ 2.53 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.13

$ 1.21

$ 2.15

$ 2.52 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.80

$ 0.72 Book value per share

$ 30.52

$ 32.72

$ 36.49

$ 30.52

$ 36.49 Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit

losses

$ 21,119

$ 19,981

$ 19,259

$ 41,100

$ 41,939 Earnings before income taxes, provision for credit losses

and SBA PPP loan income

$ 20,954

$ 18,948

$ 17,599

$ 39,902

$ 38,403 Tangible book value per share

$ 23.92

$ 26.16

$ 29.99

$ 23.92

$ 29.99 Tangible common equity ratio

6.51 %

7.25 %

8.87 %

6.51 %

8.87 % Return on average tangible equity

16.83 %

16.01 %

16.60 %

16.38 %

17.52 % Efficiency ratio

55.42 %

56.47 %

56.72 %

55.94 %

53.76 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.85 %

2.84 %

2.89 %

2.85 %

2.90 %

(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 76,423

$ 220,625

$ 103,733 Investments:











Trading securities

3,808

4,428

4,354 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $864,600, $1,508,981 and

$1,381,864, respectively)

788,123

1,507,486

1,399,823 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $537,538, $1,380 and $1,397,

respectively)

546,520

1,291

1,294 Other investments

14,431

10,280

10,224 Total investments

1,352,882

1,523,485

1,415,695 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $3,380, $5,786 and $14,887, respectively)

3,340

5,815

15,140 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,532,914

1,495,460

1,423,897 Commercial

421,220

363,695

367,093 SBA PPP

2,509

35,953

126,064 Residential real estate

1,517,239

1,306,447

1,120,917 Consumer and home equity

250,345

229,919

247,945 Total loans

3,724,227

3,431,474

3,285,916 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(34,244)

(33,256)

(32,060) Net loans

3,689,983

3,398,218

3,253,856 Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

96,573

96,885

97,213 Other assets

247,295

255,328

266,432 Total assets

$ 5,466,496

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,152,069 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,228,146

$ 1,279,565

$ 1,183,403 Interest checking

1,448,408

1,351,736

1,138,273 Savings and money market

1,470,720

1,459,472

1,355,316 Certificates of deposit

296,408

309,648

334,336 Brokered deposits

83,379

208,468

282,786 Total deposits

4,527,061

4,608,889

4,294,114 Short-term borrowings

371,502

211,608

170,413 Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities

77,221

94,234

97,663 Total liabilities

5,020,115

4,959,062

4,606,521 Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' equity











Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

14,625,041, 14,739,956 and 14,951,067 shares on June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and

June 30, 2021, respectively

116,825

123,111

132,278 Retained earnings

444,522

424,412

404,602 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:











Net unrealized (loss) gain on debt securities, net of tax

(116,037)

(1,173)

14,097 Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

3,985

(1,779)

(1,826) Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(2,914)

(3,277)

(3,603) Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(114,966)

(6,229)

8,668 Total shareholders' equity

446,381

541,294

545,548 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,466,496

$ 5,500,356

$ 5,152,069

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 33,121

$ 32,035

$ 30,865

$ 65,156

$ 61,425 Taxable interest on investments

5,850

5,789

4,376

11,639

8,205 Nontaxable interest on investments

770

764

763

1,534

1,491 Dividend income

106

106

102

212

207 Other interest income

183

164

160

347

326 Total interest income

40,030

38,858

36,266

78,888

71,654 Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

2,510

1,833

1,921

4,343

3,984 Interest on borrowings

454

131

176

585

332 Interest on subordinated debentures

532

529

640

1,061

1,445 Total interest expense

3,496

2,493

2,737

5,989

5,761 Net interest income

36,534

36,365

33,529

72,899

65,893 Provision (credit) for credit losses

2,345

(1,075)

(3,403)

1,270

(5,359) Net interest income after provision (credit) for

credit losses

34,189

37,440

36,932

71,629

71,252 Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,213

2,924

3,112

6,137

5,848 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,931

1,833

1,517

3,764

3,056 Income from fiduciary services

1,681

1,631

1,707

3,312

3,233 Mortgage banking income, net

1,517

1,034

2,598

2,551

9,707 Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,272

994

939

2,266

1,892 Bank-owned life insurance

569

576

591

1,145

1,185 Net loss on sale of securities

(9)

—

—

(9)

— Other income

967

833

856

1,800

1,614 Total non-interest income

11,141

9,825

11,320

20,966

26,535 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,402

15,506

15,318

30,908

29,840 Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,202

3,132

2,947

6,334

5,974 Net occupancy costs

1,806

2,144

1,805

3,950

3,756 Consulting and professional fees

1,293

1,007

997

2,300

1,860 Debit card expense

1,134

1,066

1,074

2,200

2,060 Regulatory assessments

515

655

487

1,170

990 Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

157

156

164

313

328 Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries),

net

38

(85)

(25)

(47)

(216) Other expenses

3,009

2,628

2,823

5,637

5,897 Total non-interest expense

26,556

26,209

25,590

52,765

50,489 Income before income tax expense

18,774

21,056

22,662

39,830

47,298 Income Tax Expense

3,748

4,261

4,519

8,009

9,415 Net Income

$ 15,026

$ 16,795

$ 18,143

$ 31,821

$ 37,883 Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.14

$ 1.21

$ 2.16

$ 2.53 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02

$ 1.13

$ 1.21

$ 2.15

$ 2.52

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 51,018

$ 100,002

$ 235,676

0.43 %

0.13 %

0.09 % Investments - taxable

1,366,612

1,409,567

1,129,682

1.78 %

1.71 %

1.62 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

112,954

115,021

114,811

3.45 %

3.36 %

3.36 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,500,284

1,489,304

1,407,374

3.73 %

3.64 %

3.60 % Commercial(1)

399,240

372,910

329,875

3.64 %

3.54 %

3.98 % SBA PPP

4,696

21,687

158,258

13.88 %

19.05 %

4.15 % Municipal(1)

18,633

15,221

26,137

3.13 %

3.46 %

3.26 % Residential real estate

1,457,639

1,347,427

1,093,502

3.42 %

3.46 %

3.77 % Consumer and home equity

240,967

226,731

253,825

4.26 %

4.26 %

4.17 % Total loans

3,621,459

3,473,280

3,268,971

3.64 %

3.70 %

3.76 % Total interest-earning assets

5,152,043

5,097,870

4,749,140

3.11 %

3.07 %

3.06 % Other assets

259,592

323,233

381,677











Total assets

$ 5,411,635

$ 5,421,103

$ 5,130,817





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,199,678

$ 1,199,456

$ 970,446

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,426,335

1,414,704

1,311,400

0.32 %

0.19 %

0.18 % Savings

751,274

750,899

659,892

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Money market

707,176

710,256

703,780

0.42 %

0.30 %

0.29 % Certificates of deposit

298,335

304,720

338,595

0.44 %

0.45 %

0.53 % Total deposits

4,382,798

4,380,035

3,984,113

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

145,735

176,399

284,194

0.59 %

0.55 %

0.44 % Customer repurchase agreements

223,212

208,147

184,663

0.40 %

0.25 %

0.38 % Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

46,639

4.81 %

4.84 %

5.50 % Other borrowings

85,917

1,613

—

1.07 %

0.39 %

— % Total borrowings

499,195

430,490

515,496

0.97 %

0.85 %

0.88 % Total funding liabilities

4,881,993

4,810,525

4,499,609

0.29 %

0.21 %

0.24 % Other liabilities

71,838

85,140

92,261











Shareholders' equity

457,804

525,438

538,947











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,411,635

$ 5,421,103

$ 5,130,817











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.86 %

2.82 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

2.87 %

2.83 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.85 %

2.84 %

2.89 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 75,375

$ 223,329

0.23 %

0.09 % Investments - taxable

1,387,971

1,038,575

1.74 %

1.66 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

113,982

116,630

3.41 %

3.24 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,494,824

1,395,152

3.69 %

3.59 % Commercial(1)

386,147

337,897

3.59 %

3.92 % SBA PPP

13,145

156,588

18.12 %

4.49 % Municipal(1)

16,937

25,141

3.28 %

3.29 % Residential real estate

1,402,838

1,088,330

3.44 %

3.75 % Consumer and home equity

233,888

261,227

4.26 %

4.17 % Total loans

3,547,779

3,264,335

3.67 %

3.76 % Total interest-earning assets

5,125,107

4,642,869

3.09 %

3.10 % Other assets

291,236

391,768







Total assets

$ 5,416,343

$ 5,034,637

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,199,567

$ 894,460

— %

— % Interest checking

1,420,552

1,300,516

0.26 %

0.19 % Savings

751,087

643,333

0.04 %

0.04 % Money market

708,708

694,455

0.36 %

0.30 % Certificates of deposit

301,510

345,039

0.44 %

0.58 % Total deposits

4,381,424

3,877,803

0.18 %

0.17 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

160,982

284,406

0.57 %

0.44 % Customer repurchase agreements

215,721

175,245

0.33 %

0.34 % Subordinated debentures

44,331

52,950

4.83 %

5.50 % Other borrowings

43,998

7,182

1.06 %

0.99 % Total borrowings

465,032

519,783

0.91 %

0.93 % Total funding liabilities

4,846,456

4,397,586

0.25 %

0.26 % Other liabilities

78,453

100,740







Shareholders' equity

491,434

536,311







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,416,343

$ 5,034,637







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

2.84 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.85 %

2.85 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.85 %

2.90 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

At or For The Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2021

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,831

$ 2,052

$ 2,107

$ 2,576

$ 2,725 Commercial real estate

182

183

184

207

222 Commercial

723

1,045

829

860

1,511 Consumer and home equity

769

1,172

1,207

1,429

1,424 Total non-accrual loans

3,505

4,452

4,327

5,072

5,882 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,316

2,303

2,392

2,564

2,519 Total non-performing loans

5,821

6,755

6,719

7,636

8,401 Other real estate owned

—

—

165

165

165 Total non-performing assets

$ 5,821

$ 6,755

$ 6,884

$ 7,801

$ 8,566 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 918

$ 575

$ 400

$ 1,195

$ 303 Commercial real estate

258

91

47

—

99 Commercial

422

169

552

557

183 Consumer and home equity

577

466

509

386

214 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,175

$ 1,301

$ 1,508

$ 2,138

$ 799 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 33,256

$ 33,256

$ 37,865

$ 37,865

$ 37,865 Provision (credit) for loan losses

1,275

(1,236)

(3,817)

(5,037)

(5,306) Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

16

—

92

92

88 Commercial real estate

—

—

—

—

— Commercial

561

245

799

503

406 Consumer and home equity

84

67

273

233

213 Total charge-offs

661

312

1,164

828

707 Total recoveries

(374)

(62)

(372)

(272)

(208) Net charge-offs

287

250

792

556

499 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 34,244

$ 31,770

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 34,244

$ 31,770

$ 33,256

$ 32,272

$ 32,060 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

3,190

3,356

3,195

3,185

2,515 ACL, end of period

$ 37,434

$ 35,126

$ 36,451

$ 35,457

$ 34,575 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.16 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.26 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.17 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.92 %

0.90 %

0.97 %

0.97 %

0.98 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.01 %

0.03 % Year-to-date

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

588.28 %

470.32 %

494.95 %

422.63 %

381.62 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net income, as presented

$ 15,026

$ 16,795

$ 18,143

$ 31,821

$ 37,883 Add: amortization of core deposit intangible

assets, net of tax(1)

124

123

130

247

259 Net income, adjusted for amortization of core

deposit intangible assets

$ 15,150

$ 16,918

$ 18,273

$ 32,068

$ 38,142 Average equity, as presented

$ 457,804

$ 525,438

$ 538,947

$ 491,434

$ 536,311 Less: average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets

(96,648)

(96,815)

(97,292)

(96,731)

(97,377) Average tangible equity

$ 361,156

$ 428,623

$ 441,655

$ 394,703

$ 438,934 Return on average equity

13.16 %

12.96 %

13.50 %

13.06 %

14.24 % Return on average tangible equity

16.83 %

16.01 %

16.60 %

16.38 %

17.52 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 26,556

$ 26,209

$ 25,590

$ 52,765

$ 50,489 Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings

—

—

—

—

(514) Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 26,556

$ 26,209

$ 25,590

$ 52,765

$ 49,975 Net interest income, as presented

$ 36,534

$ 36,365

$ 33,529

$ 72,899

$ 65,893 Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

231

226

265

458

536 Non-interest income, as presented

11,141

9,825

11,320

20,966

26,535 Add: net loss on sale of securities

9

—

—

9

— Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest

income

$ 47,915

$ 46,416

$ 45,114

$ 94,332

$ 92,964 GAAP efficiency ratio

55.70 %

56.74 %

57.06 %

56.21 %

54.63 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

55.42 %

56.47 %

56.72 %

55.94 %

53.76 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.









Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision

and SBA PPP Loan Income:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net income, as presented

$ 15,026

$ 16,795

$ 18,143

$ 31,821

$ 37,883 Add: provision (credit) for credit losses

2,345

(1,075)

(3,403)

1,270

(5,359) Add: income tax expense

3,748

4,261

4,519

8,009

9,415 Earnings before income taxes and provision

for credit losses

21,119

19,981

19,259

41,100

41,939 Less: SBA PPP loan income

(165)

(1,033)

(1,660)

(1,198)

(3,536) Earnings before income taxes and provision

(credit) for credit losses and SBA PPP loan

income

$ 20,954

$ 18,948

$ 17,599

$ 39,902

$ 38,403



Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented

3.11 %

3.07 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.10 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on

interest-earning assets

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.12 %

0.03 %

0.11 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on

interest-earning assets

(0.01) %

(0.07) %

(0.04) %

(0.04) %

(0.05) % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets

3.12 %

3.04 %

3.14 %

3.08 %

3.16 %



Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Net interest margin (fully-taxable

equivalent), as presented

2.84 %

2.87 %

2.83 %

2.85 %

2.85 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on net

interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.11 %

0.03 %

0.10 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net

interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

(0.01) %

(0.07) %

(0.05) %

(0.03) %

(0.05) % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable

equivalent)

2.85 %

2.84 %

2.89 %

2.85 %

2.90 %

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 446,381

$ 482,446

$ 545,548 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(96,573)

(96,729)

(97,213) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 349,808

$ 385,717

$ 448,335 Shares outstanding at period end

14,625,041

14,746,410

14,951,067 Book value per share

$ 30.52

$ 32.72

$ 36.49 Tangible book value per share

$ 23.92

$ 26.16

$ 29.99 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,466,496

$ 5,420,415

$ 5,152,069 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(96,573)

(96,729)

(97,213) Tangible assets

$ 5,369,923

$ 5,323,686

$ 5,054,856 Common equity ratio

8.17 %

8.90 %

10.59 % Tangible common equity ratio

6.51 %

7.25 %

8.87 % Core Deposits: (In thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021 Total deposits

$ 4,527,061

$ 4,576,664

$ 4,294,114 Less: certificates of deposit

(296,408)

(299,865)

(334,336) Less: brokered deposits

(83,379)

(161,302)

(282,786) Core deposits

$ 4,147,274

$ 4,115,497

$ 3,676,992

Average Core Deposits:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total average deposits

$ 4,382,798

$ 4,380,035

$ 3,984,113

$ 4,381,424

$ 3,877,803 Less: average certificates of deposit

(298,335)

(304,720)

(338,595)

(301,510)

(345,039) Average core deposits

$ 4,084,463

$ 4,075,315

$ 3,645,518

$ 4,079,914

$ 3,532,764

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Total loans, as presented

$ 3,724,227

$ 3,534,218

$ 3,285,916 Less: SBA PPP loans

(2,509)

(6,311)

(126,064) Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 3,721,718

$ 3,527,907

$ 3,159,852

