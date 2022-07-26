BPL USA awarded as a 'Best Place to Work'

DURHAM, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory USA (BPL), our US affiliate located in Durham, NC, has been awarded as a 'Best Place to Work 2022' by the Triangle Business Journal. This is the second time that BPL USA has won this award, the first being in 2020.

BPL USA was one of 50 companies selected for the award based on employee survey results that examined communication and resources, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, individual needs, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Eligible companies were required to have at least 10 employees in the 16 counties that make up the Triangle region.

The Triangle region is a thriving business community in a fast-paced, high-tech area of North Carolina, anchored by the cities of Raleigh and Durham, and home to a hotbed of well-known and emerging healthcare & technology companies. North Carolina has received a number of recent accolades, including being ranked as the nation's "Top State Business Climate" in 2020 and 2021 by Site Selection magazine, and ranking No. 2 on CNBC's "America's Top States for Business" list for 2021.

"We are honored to be recognised again for this award," said Bob Rossilli, US President and Chief Commercial Officer, Global Business at BPL. "As a team, we have a razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality and clinically differentiated medicines. These are underpinned by our values, which drive how we interact with each other, and how we work together to achieve results. We are very proud to work for a company that allows us to create a sense of purpose, team cohesion, and a sense of belonging and commitment.

I believe it's our strong and differentiating corporate culture that makes us such a great place to work. Congratulations to the BPL USA team and other finalists. We look forward to celebrating with all the winners in August."

This award is further testimony of BPL's increasingly positive impact in the rare disease space. By building a culture of integrity and teamwork, and with a patient-first approach, the BPL USA team look forward to continuing its commitment to patients by raising awareness and supporting the ongoing development of innovative medicines for the world's rarest conditions.

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognising the importance of plasma and with many years of experience in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a US affiliate in Durham, NC, and plasma collection centres across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com.

BPL consists of two operating divisions — BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors in around 29 centers across the U.S. BPL Plasma employs over 900 staff to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centers. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follows industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1,000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services, and administrative activities. BPL's plasma-derived medicines are commercially available in the U.K., USA, and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local affiliates and distribution partners.

