BELLAGIO DEBUTS ONE OF A KIND IMMERSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE WITHIN ICONIC CONSERVATORY

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled one of Las Vegas' most exclusive dining experiences with the debut of The Garden Table. Available for brunch or dinner, The Garden Table invites guests to enjoy an epicurean adventure at a table set within the spectacular beauty of Bellagio's stunning floral masterpiece. Specialty pre-fixe menus crafted by the award-winning teams at MICHAEL MINA Bellagio and Sadelle's Café feature fare that will delight all the senses.

"The Bellagio Conservatory is one of Las Vegas' most visited and most photographed attractions. We wanted to create an entirely new and immersive way for our guests to experience the beauty of this space, " said Bellagio Vice President of Food & Beverage Josef Wagner. "The sights, sounds, colors, and energy of the Conservatory, combined with chefs Michael Mina and Mario Carbone curating the culinary journey, make for an epic experience that only Bellagio can deliver."

The inaugural Garden Table sits within the Conservatory's summer display, "Jungle of Dreams," and pays homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers. The stunning work of art takes guests on a journey through a magical place with moments of discovery and whimsy around every corner, as majestic animals gather to celebrate the coronation of the king of the jungle. Highlights include fanciful pink flamingos, ornate blue parrots, monkeys, blue herons, giraffes, and a 20-foot-tall lion, along with a theatrical soundtrack of bird, cricket and wind sounds that add a riveting layer of surprise and delight to the entire experience. "Jungle of Dreams" is on display through September 10, 2022.

Guests indulging in a multi-course feast at The Garden Table can opt for either dinner by MICHAEL MINA Bellagio or brunch from Sadelle's Café. Menu offerings include:

Conservatory Dinner by MICHAEL MINA Bellagio

-$250/pp exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages

-Available Wednesday – Sunday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Amuse Bouche

Kona Blue Prawn with leche de tigre and coriander

Starter

Watermelon & Cucumber topped with chili crunch and mint

Michael Mina's Ahi Tuna Tartare handmade with mint, pine nuts, Asian pear, and habanero-infused sesame oil

Mid-Course

Crispy Spot Prawns with young coconut, makrut lime, sweet & sour mango, and curry leaf

Miso-Marinated Hamachi Kama with ginger scallion and sudachi

Char-Broiled Shellfish served with Maine lobster, Cherrystone clams, Kona abalone and Pacific & Atlantic oysters, all brushed with red miso and lemon

Fresh Catch

Ginger-Scallion Broiled Whole Fish served with kimchi fried rice and glazed bok choy

Dessert

Coconut Soufflé made with haupia sorbet, black sesame anglaise, and masago honey crisp

Conservatory Brunch by Sadelle's Café

-$75/pp exclusive of tax, gratuity, and beverages

-Available seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

First Course – Family Style Starters

Brulee Grapefruit Cocktail

Avocado Toast

Chef's Selection of Fresh Fruit

Sadelle's famous Sticky Buns and Cream Cheese Danishes

Second Course – Signature Bagel Tower

In-House Smoked Salmon

Selection of Bagels including plain, sesame, everything, cinnamon-raisin, and gluten-free

Classic Bagel Accoutrements such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and capers

Beverages (choice of one; separate charge for additional beverages)

Mimosa

Fresh Orange Juice or Grapefruit Juice

Dark Roast Coffee or Espresso

Hot Tea

The Garden Table will be available for all future Bellagio Conservatory displays with menus rotating seasonally to complement the design theme. The experience can accommodate up to six guests and reservation time is limited to two hours. Guests are to check-in at the host stand of selected restaurant. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 702.693.7317 or by visiting Bellagio online.

ABOUT BELLAGIO

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining including its newest addition The Mayfair Supper Club, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com , call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

