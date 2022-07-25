ORICO Launches High-Performing Portable SSD Inspired by Mondrian

The bold design encases an ultra-high performing solid-state drive that can achieve up to a 3,126MB/s reading speed

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORICO – Shenzhen-based innovative enterprise focusing on high-performance solutions for USB data transmission and charging – is proud to unveil the ORICO USB4 High Speed Portable SSD Montage 40Gbps series, with a striking and durable design inspired Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

The bold and bright aesthetic draws from Mondrian's famous work Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow, incorporating the thick black lines and blocks of color that immediately distinguish the device from the monochrome alternatives on the market. Loud, but not lurid, the design is applied with the durable in-mold labeling technique also found in automobile manufacturing for its resistance to corrosion.

However, the product engineers at ORICO do not pursue form over function and have invested in the right technology to make the Montage 40Gbps series one of the best-performing SSDs available. During performance testing, the drive achieved 3,126MB/s reading speed, a 2,832MB/s writing speed, and transferred 3GB files in just one second, matching, and even surpassing, many leading products currently on the market.

Accompanied by a versatile 2-in-1 data cable for USB type A and type C connections, the drive is widely compatible and able to be used with Mac OS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems without requiring a driver. Depending on user requirements, the Montage series offers capacity options ranging from 512GB to 2TB.

"We are so excited to launch the eye-catching Montage series, serving superior performance and carrying a timeless aesthetic that really transcends style trends," commented Xu Yeyou, CEO of ORICO. "We had in mind on-the-go creatives, such as photographers and video editors, when designing the product."

About ORICO

Shenzhen ORICO Technologies Co., Ltd. was established in 2009, and its brand ORICO is an innovative national high-tech enterprise focusing on USB data transmission and USB charging technology.

