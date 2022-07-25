Next Generation Advances Science with Research at ISHLT Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstracts presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting gathers the latest research from around the world on caring for and improving outcomes for patients with advanced heart and lung disease. The 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting featured more than 1,500 oral and poster presentations, integrating the 10 professional specialties represented within ISHLT—a collaborative approach that presents the best of how a multidisciplinary team cares for a patient. Each year, ISHLT recognizes the best research being presented at the meeting, highlighting investigators in each of the ISHLT Professional Communities, as well as several awards that focus on early career investigators.

The latest in machine learning, novel disease management techniques, and the impact of race/gender on health outcomes

The Philip K. Caves Award, Early Career Scientist Award, and Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award encourage and reward original high-quality research from trainees, residents, fellows, graduate students, and young researchers in fields across advanced heart and lung disease and transplantation.

The ISHLT Professional Community Awards for Excellence recognize the interdisciplinary contributions made across the care continuum by ISHLT members, encouraging investigation and professional excellence in a wide variety of specialties.

These highly scored abstracts are available in a special supplement to the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's April 2022 issue.

Philip K. Caves Award

Aditi Nayak, MD, MS

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Boston, MA USA

Presentation: Machine Learning Algorithms Identify Distinct Phenotypes of Right Heart Failure After Left Ventricular Assist Device Implant

Early Career Scientist Award

Rayoun Ramendra, BSc

University Health Network

Toronto, ON Canada

Presentation: Donor Airway Bile Acid as a Biomarker of Aspiration and Predictor of Post Lung Transplant Outcomes

Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award

Hyeon-Ju Ali, MD

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston, TX USA

Presentation: Management of Pulmonary Hypertension Secondary to Valvular Heart Disease with Angiotensin-Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitor

Cardiology Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Bhavadharini Ramu, MD, FACC

Medical University of South Carolina

Charleston, SC USA

Presentation: Sex-Based Outcomes After Implantation of a Fully Magnetically Levitated Left Ventricular Assist Device

Cardiothoracic Surgery Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Justin C.Y. Chan, MD, MPhil

New York University Langone Health

New York, NY USA

Presentation: Impact of Sex on Outcome After Pulmonary Endarterectomy (PEA) for Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH)

Nursing and Allied Health Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Sarah Schettle, PA-C, MS, MBA

Mayo Clinic

Rochester, MN USA

Presentation: Does Hemoglobin A1c Accurately Depict Diabetic Control in LVAD Patients?

Pediatrics Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Lydia K. Wright, MD, MSc

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus, OH USA

Presentation: Status Exceptions and Racial Disparities in Pediatric Heart Transplant Waitlist Outcomes

Pulmonology Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Sean Agbor-Enoh, MD, PhD

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Bethesda, MD USA

Presentation: Is Acute Rejection Truly Acute or an Exacerbation of an Underlying Disease?

Research and Immunology Professional Community

Award for Excellence

Daniel R. Calabrese, MD

University of California, San Francisco

San Francisco, CA USA

Presentation: Bronchoalveolar Lavage MICB is Associated with Severe Primary Graft Dysfunction, Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation, and Low Post-Transplant FEV1 in Lung Transplant Recipients

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in over 45 countries and more than 15 professional disciplines, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

