Motto Mortgage Top Tier in Omaha to Host Grand Opening Celebration at Jams Legacy on August 18

New mortgage brokerage franchise invites the community for a grand opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce Motto Mortgage Top Tier to the Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Omaha, Nebraska serving all markets throughout the Good Life State. Motto Mortgage Top Tier (331 Village Pointe Plaza) is the first and only Motto Mortgage office open for business in the state.

Motto Mortgage Top Tier is hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 18 from 5 – 8 P.M. at Jams Legacy 17070 Wright Plaza #100. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and guests in attendance can enjoy drinks and Hors D'oeuvres! This event will be sponsored by We Insure Top Tier and Ambassador Title Services.

Motto Mortgage Top Tier is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Adam Briley and Koby Sway. Adam has over 16 years' experience in the Real Estate industry and is the leader of the #1 Real Estate Team in Nebraska. Koby joined The Briley Team in 2020 and has helped grow the team immensely by increasing production from an average of 300 units per year to 752 units in 2021 and is on track to hit 1200 units for 2022. Prior to joining The Briley Team, he worked at AT&T as a Regional Manager for 10 years.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Omaha and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Top Tier offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Omaha," said Adam Briley and Koby Sway. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Jim Brabec will serve as Branch Manager and a mortgage loan originator for the office. Brabec is a mortgage professional with over 20 years' industry experience and is passionate about mortgage lending and helping people find the home loan that best fits their needs and goals. Dartan Henderson will also serve as a mortgage loan originator for the office. Henderson is eager to grow Motto Mortgage Top Tier and aspires to help community members achieve home ownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Top Tier at 402.800.6500. The event is open to all members of the community.

About Motto Mortgage Top Tier:

Motto Mortgage Top Tier OFFICE NMLS # 2347792 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of NE & IA, located at 331 Village Pointe Plaza. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage Top Tier or call 402.800.6500. Jim Brabec: NMLS: 822596

