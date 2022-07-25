Arcadia Tax Is Now Open to Service New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts!

MANCHESTER, N.H. and ANDOVER, Mass., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial entrepreneurs Michael and Jessica Panico are pleased to announce the launch of Arcadia Tax, a new tax preparation and planning firm servicing New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.

The husband-and-wife duo already helm Arcadia Financial, a lifestyle-based retirement planning firm that challenges its clients to "live every day like it's Saturday".

"It's not unusual for a successful investor to have an assembly of disparate financial professionals," says CEO Michael Panico. "You often have a banker, an insurance rep, an accountant, an investment manager, an attorney…sometimes more. The problem is that these professionals rarely speak with one another on your behalf. How often is their advice conflicting with one another? How often are mistakes being made due to the lack of coordination?"

"We want to change all that. Traditionally, an accountant's job is to reconcile your tax liabilities from the previous year," says COO Jessica Panico. "But Arcadia Tax will purposefully collaborate with our financial advisors at Arcadia Financial whose job is to look out for tax liabilities in the future. By putting these worlds together we're striving to deliver complete tax strategies for our clients. The more input we can get from coordinated professionals, the better."

Arcadia Tax and Arcadia Financial are affiliated but legally separate entities.

