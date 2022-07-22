Paul Thrift Selected as One of Indiana's Most Influential Individuals by Indiana Business Journal

INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Thrift, president and CEO of Thompson Thrift, a full service nationally recognized real estate company, was recognized in the Indiana Business Journal's inaugural Top 250 list. The list honors the most influential and impactful leaders who are making an undeniable difference on the state of Indiana. Honorees range from top executives at publicly traded or privately held companies to up-and-comers across business, philanthropy, the arts, government and not-for-profits.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift) (PRNewswire)

"I am incredibly humbled to be recognized by the IBJ as one of the state's most influential Hoosiers," said Paul Thrift, president and CEO of Thompson Thrift. "I wholeheartedly believe that 'to whom much is given, much will be required', and in both my personal and professional life I strive to embody the core values of excellence, service and leadership each day."

Since Thrift co-founded the company in 1986 with John Thompson, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with 550 team members. The company has successfully developed approximately $4 billion in real estate developments in 20 states, and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country.

Thrift continued, "I'm grateful to my colleagues and peers for the guidance and support I've received over the years and to the team members of Thompson Thrift for their dedication and passion to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Thrift was born and raised in Terre Haute and graduated from Indiana State University. A lifelong learner who takes great pride in the opportunity to mentor tomorrow's leaders, Thrift has served and chaired a variety of business, civic, religious and non-profit organizations across the state, including chairman of the board of directors for the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and chairman for the Multifamily Leadership Board for the National Association of Home Builders.

At a corporate level, Thompson Thrift partners with more than 35 local organizations with a key focus on community revitalization, youth and education. The company built a new facility for the Terre Haute Women's Center, which provides services to victims of domestic violence and converted a large home into a four-unit apartment complex for Next Step, a recovery program that helps people with addictions.

Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce recognized Thompson Thrift with a 2020 Monumental Award for Fishers District and the company also earned the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate for 2021.

The Indiana 250 was developed and published by IBJ Media, the parent company of three news brands—Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer, whose news leaders and staffs contributed to the selections.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thompson Thrift