Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 4, 2022

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Oasis Petroleum Logo (PRNewsFoto/Oasis Petroleum) (PRNewswire)

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/2BJdjxO9ZmD

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 1631240 Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 5012487

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

September 7: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 8: Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference September 15: PEP Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.