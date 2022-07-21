B. Riley Financial to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28, 2022

Investor call scheduled on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 shortly after market close on Thursday July 28, 2022.

Senior management will hold an investor call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q2 2022 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6837 International: 1-631-891-4304



Replay Details (expires Thursday, August 4, 2022) Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Pin: 10019761





About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker ir@brileyfin.com jmccusker@brileyfin.com (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

