NexusBioAg and MustGrow Biologics Announce Exclusive Marketing and Distribution Agreement in Canada

Collaboration expands innovative, sustainable and regenerative farming solutions for Canadian growers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that NexusBioAg, a division of Univar Solutions, and MustGrow Biologics Corp. ("MustGrow"), an agricultural biotechnology company focused on providing science-based biological solutions for high-value crops, have reached an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement in the Canadian canola and pulse market for TerraMG™, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology. The addition of this plant-based technology further diversifies and expands NexusBioAg's extensive portfolio of inoculants, micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers and foliars for the Canadian agricultural market.

In 2021, NexusBioAg and MustGrow initiated a field research program to develop MustGrow's sustainable farming technology in Canadian canola and pulse crops. This technology has the potential to address the agronomic challenges of ClubRoot and Aphanomyces diseases which impact these crops. Building on the past data, the companies now are moving forward to the next stage of the development process. Through this exclusive marketing and distribution agreement, NexusBioAg customers have access to the latest in agronomic innovation, which is yet to be registered with Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

"TerraMG complements the NexusBioAg portfolio and we are excited to add this technology to our growing product offering. As the sole distributor of TerraMG in Canada for use in canola and pulse crops, this agreement further reinforces NexusBioAg's commitment to collaborating with leading manufacturers to launch innovative, sustainable and cutting-edge solutions that provide value to the Canadian agricultural industry and benefit its growers," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president, global consumer solutions for Univar Solutions.

NexusBioAg is committed to launching innovative, cutting-edge products, with a focus on sustainability and regenerative agriculture, which benefit the Canadian agricultural industry and growers. MustGrow specializes in the research and development of organic biopesticides, harnessing the mustard seed's natural defense mechanism with a technology that has the potential to control diseases, pests and weeds. Combining the proficiencies of both companies in the agriculture market will help Canadian growers benefit from innovative and sustainable farming solutions.

"We are very pleased to partner with an organization like NexusBioAg. Their team's technical and commercial expertise is unparalleled and will be advantageous in accelerating the development and growth of TerraMG for use in Canadian canola and pulse crops. The NexusBioAg team has tremendous knowledge of the Canadian agriculture market as well as sustainable farming solutions. We look forward to commercializing this biopesticide technology in the Canadian market together," remarked MustGrow COO Colin Bletsky.

For more information about NexusBioAg's crop nutrition solutions, please visit nexusbioag.com. To learn more about TerraMG™, visit mustgrow.ca.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About NexusBioAg

Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg provides an expanded portfolio of crop nutrition solutions, including industry-leading inoculants, micronutrients, nitrogen stabilizers, and foliar products. With a diverse collection of inventory and logistics experts, procurement, customer service, agronomists, and sales and marketing experts, NexusBioAg strives to help meet increasingly unique agricultural businesses' needs. Through these best-in-class capabilities, a collaborative team-oriented approach, and a commitment to agricultural integrity, NexusBioAg is helping customers innovate and grow. Learn more at NexusBioAg.com.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biopesticides and bioherbicides by harnessing the natural defense mechanism of the mustard plant to protect the global food supply from diseases, insect pests, and weeds. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Janssen (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Over 100 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid products could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. MustGrow has approximately 49.2 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit mustgrow.ca.

