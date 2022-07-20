FOGBUGZ AND SCALEARC TRANSITION TO IGNITETECH

Additions continue growth of IgniteTech software library

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Live™," today announced a transition of two software products from the ESW Capital portfolio to IgniteTech. Two solutions previously managed under the DevGraph Business Unit, FogBugz and ScaleArc, have transitioned to IgniteTech effective immediately.

FogBugz is an easy-to-use project management system for agile development teams. It supports numerous project management methodologies — including Scrum, Kanban, or Scrumban — with a lightweight design and customization to easily integrate with any project management workflow.

"FogBugz has been trusted for decades by hundreds of thousands of developers," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. "We're excited to be the new home for this legendary solution and diverse customer base."

The second solution transitioning is ScaleArc, a database load balancer that boosts performance and overcomes scaling limits. It simplifies the process of managing databases and database migrations while preventing service outages and downtime. IgniteTech was involved in the initial acquisition of the ScaleArc company on Jan 18, 2018.

"I'm thrilled to welcome ScaleArc customers back to IgniteTech," said Vaughan. "ScaleArc is an incredibly powerful tool, used by customers with the highest performance and reliability demands — including one of the world's largest securities exchanges — and it's exciting to drive innovation forward for the customer base who depends on its performance."

These new additions will continue the Company's record growth in 2021 and 2022, as the IgniteTech software library now houses over 60 solutions across all industries, markets, and technologies.

The transition is also good news for all existing IgniteTech customers because it adds two additional titles available to them at no additional cost under IgniteTech Unlimited — the groundbreaking, Netflix-style licensing model that gives every customer access to the entire IgniteTech enterprise solution portfolio at no additional cost. Watch the video here to quickly understand the incredible value this program offers.

The IgniteTech team will communicate changes directly to customers, if any; however, a smooth and effortless transition should be expected. Any questions regarding this change can be sent to success@ignitetech.com.

IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies. Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is an innovative, privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," IgniteTech grows exclusively through acquisitions. The Company continues to deliver on its promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of the IgniteTech corporate vision: 1) to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; 2) to continuously innovate and transition products to the AWS cloud; and 3) to add unlimited value with its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription, which provides customers access to all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

