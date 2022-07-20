Cockroach Labs Releases Free "SQL for App Developers" Courses to Bridge Education Gap

Cockroach University, a free online training program, introduces in-depth "Skill Paths"-- curated training courses to support developers building modern, data-intensive applications

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB , today launched its newly created SQL (the world's most common language for working with structured data for Application Developers) "Skills Path" courses available through its free online training program, Cockroach University . Most SQL courses available today are designed for database administrators, operators, and data scientists–this six-course SQL program was designed for app developers by app developers to fill that gap.

Cockroach University provides application developers with the first online training program of its kind, offering practical, real-world skills in building modern, data-intensive applications with a next generation distributed SQL database. These are skills many universities and coding courses are not teaching, yet several Fortune 500 companies, including Goldman Sachs , Apple , Roblox, JPMC, and more are hiring for, according to Linkedin. With this hands-on experience, application developers are preparing for the distributed cloud-first future.

"Typically SQL courses are focused on analysts and data scientists, they aren't catered to the needs of developers. 'SQL for Application Developers' was created to teach SQL in the context of building modern, scalable, and high performance cloud applications," said Nate Stewart, chief product officer at Cockroach Labs. "When used well, SQL can help developers build faster with fewer mistakes by pushing the complexity of working with data into the database, where it belongs. We will continue to expand our free online courses so every developer will have the resources they need to build breakthrough applications and services."

Many developers use Object Relational Mapping (ORMs) when programming against relational or distributed databases. While ORMs simplify SQL queries in the application layer they can create inefficiencies. There comes a point where developers will need to understand basic SQL. The "SQL for Application Developers" courses will dive into the SQL basics. Courses are currently being rolled out, with two available today. The full program will include:

[Fall 2022] - Useful CockroachDB SQL Types for Application Developers

[Fall 2022] - SQL Schema Design Best Practices for Distributed Relational Databases

[Winter 2022] - Entity Objects Reading from a Database with SQL Joins

[Winter 2022] - Application Object Transactions with SQL

About Cockroach Labs



Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

