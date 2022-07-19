TAMMAC LAUNCHES ALL-NEW WEBSITE

WAYNE, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammac Holding Corporation unveils its all-new, state-of-the-art consumer educational website to help customers better understand the value of manufactured housing and provide much needed insight into the home buying process. This new platform allows Tammac to share what they have learned and experienced over their 45 years in the manufactured housing industry. The focus is on empowering consumers with knowledge, to help educate potential homebuyers by sharing the organization's comprehensive loan servicing and financial programs for manufactured housing. Consumers will have the ability to browse the latest models, features and amenities available on today's modern manufactured home.

In an effort to support consumers Tammac has initiated the FAST program. "Fast Application Support Team," program provides the consumer quick access to our experienced Fast Application Support Team members. Consumers will be able to gain valuable insight and customized education into their personal homebuyer profile and personalized quotes for manufactured home loans and mobile home loans .

"Tammac's new website is an extension of our team philosophy of taking a personal interest and guiding the homebuyer to their homeownership destination. Our intent is a renewed interest in impactful homeownership outcomes," said Troy Cavallaro, President and CEO of Tammac. "This engaging, forward-thinking design creates a portal through which customers can become homebuyers — and not have to do it alone."

About Tammac:

For almost 50 years, Tammac Holdings Corporation has worked closely with the manufactured home buyer to accomplish the goal of homeownership. We finance new and pre-owned (1976+), and offer loans in the following states: Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. Land/Home Financing is offered in the following states: Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Additional states are granting licenses every day, as Tammac expands nationwide. Tammac Holdings Corporation NMLS #2663, an Equal Housing Lender.

