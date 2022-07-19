New Dremel Max Life Accessory Line Provides a Premium Performance Option for Rotary Tool Accessories

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel brand expands its line of rotary tool accessories with the introduction of its Max Life premium accessory line. Designed to provide long-lasting performance and impressive durability, the nine new Max Life rotary accessories offer more durable options for the already versatile Dremel tool systems. There are Max Life high performance accessories for a range of tasks including multipurpose cutting, metal cutting, sanding, carving, and engraving to assist users with a number of household applications.

The Dremel® brand introduces the new premium Max Life rotary tool accessory line, providing users with long-lasting performance and impressive durability to complete a range of household applications including, multipurpose cutting, metal cutting, sanding, carving, and engraving. (PRNewswire)

"These high-performance accessories help Dremel rotary tool users eliminate multiple trips to the store and help keep costs down with an extended accessory life that allows for longer lasting products with better performance," said Brian Haman, accessory product manager for Dremel. "Our users have told us that quality is their number one factor when making a rotary tool accessory purchase, so we looked to make our already superior accessories, even better. We also know that we will save our users' time when they use Max Life accessories because their extended lifetime helps users minimize time wasted in changing out their accessories."

Dremel 115HP Carving Bit

The 115HP carving bit features a Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating that is engineered to last 2X longer than the standard, non-coated 115 bit. The 115HP is 5/16-inches in diameter and comes with two bits per package.

Ideal for carving and engraving a variety of materials including wood, fiberglass, ceramics, plastic, and soft metals

High performance – Equipped with a durable Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating for extended life

Dremel 117HP Carving Bit

The 117HP carving bit features a Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating that is engineered to last 4X longer than standard, non-coated bits. This carving bit lasts 4X longer than the 117-carving bit. The 117HP is 1/4-inches in diameter and comes with two bits per package.

Ideal for carving and engraving a variety of materials including wood, fiberglass, ceramics, plastic, and soft metals

High performance – Equipped with a durable Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating for extended life

Dremel 194HP Carving Bit

The 194HP carving bit features a Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating that is engineered to last 2X longer than the standard, non-coated 194 carving bit. The 194HP is 1/8- inches in diameter and comes with two bits per package.

Ideal for carving and engraving in a variety of materials including wood, soft metals, or plastic

High performance – Equipped with a durable Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating for extended life

Dremel 408HP Carbide Sanding Drum

The 408HP carbide sanding drum features carbide-coated grit that provides added durability to the surface of the drum and will not tear like ordinary sanding bands. This sanding drum lasts 30X longer than the 408-sanding drum. The 408HP is 60-grit, and 1/2-inches in diameter.

Ideal for a variety of materials including ceramic wall tile, hard & soft woods, composites, fiberglass, Masonite™ boards, rigid foam, gourds and more

Functions as both a sanding drum and a hole saw capable of plunge cutting into a variety of materials

Mounted on an extra strong, steel mandrel the sanding drum allows users to move laterally or orbitally to smooth out surfaces, enlarge holes, or create irregular cavities

Dremel EZ506HP Premium Metal Cutting Wheel

The EZ506HP cutting wheel features a super abrasive grit called cubic boron nitride (CBN). CBN allows the wheel to remain sharp longer and stay cool. The strong metal core will not shrink and prevents breaking. This cutting wheel lasts 20X longer than the Dremel 426 fiberglass reinforced cut-off wheel. The EZ506HP is 1 1/2-inches (38.1 mm) in diameter and is made for use with the EZ402 EZ Lock Mandrel.

Ideal for cutting in premium metals, like steel, metal pipes, sheet metal

Will not shrink – Wheels have constant diameter during use for a full-range depth of cut

Durable – Prevents wheel breakage, saves time, and cuts costs

High performance – Super abrasive CBN grit for extended cutting life

Less Dust – The wheel is not consumed like a standard abrasive wheel

EZ Lock Compatible – Quick and easy accessory changes by eliminating the need for a screw and screwdriver

Dremel EZ511HP Finishing Abrasive Buff

The EZ511HP finishing abrasive buff achieves its longer life by adding 100% more of the same, durable abrasive material used on the 511E abrasive buff. The EZ511HP includes two 1-3/16-inch (30mm) diameter finishing abrasive buffs; one each of 180 & 280-grit. The 180-grit buff has 9X longer life compared to 511E 180-grit and the 280-grit buff has 4X longer life compared to the 511E 280-grit buff. Designed with the patented EZ Lock™ system making accessory changes 6X faster than using a standard mandrel.

Great for detail cleaning and light sanding, as well as paint removal on delicate materials

Can be used on wood, plastic, glass, and metals such as steel and aluminum

Flexible material enables work on tight and irregularly shaped areas

Dremel EZ545HP Diamond Cutting Wheel

The EZ545HP diamond cutting wheel features a diamond-coated grit that is ideal for cutting hard and abrasive materials yet providing smooth and precise cuts. The strong metal core won't shrink and prevents breaking. This cutting wheel lasts 3X longer than the EZ545 diamond cutting wheel. The EZ545HP is 1 1/2-inches (38.1 mm) in diameter and is for use with the EZ402 EZ Lock Mandrel.

Cuts a variety of hard and abrasive materials including floor or wall tile, metal pipes, sheet metal or plastic and marble or concrete

Will not shrink – Wheels have constant diameter during use for a full-range depth of cut

Durable – Prevents wheel breakage, saves time, and cuts costs

High performance – Durable diamond grit for extended cutting life

Less Dust – The wheel is not consumed like a standard abrasive wheel

EZ Lock Compatible – Quick and easy accessory changes by eliminating the need for a screw and screwdriver

Dremel 9901HP Tungsten Carbide Carving Bit

The 9901HP tungsten carbide carving bit features a Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating that is engineered to last 2X longer than standard, non-coated 9901 carving bit. The Max Life tungsten carbide carving bit can be used for more aggressive applications to shape, smooth, and remove material. The 9901HP is 1/8-inches in diameter.

Ideal for carving and engraving in hardened steel, stainless steel, cast iron, nonferrous metals, fired ceramics, plastics, and hard woods

High performance – Equipped with a durable Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating for extended life

Dremel 9903HP Tungsten Carbide Carving Bit

The 9903HP tungsten carbide carving bit features a Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating that is engineered to last 1.5X longer than standard, non-coated bits. It is used for shaping, smoothing, and material removal. The 9903HP is 1/8-inches in diameter.

Ideal for carving and engraving in hardened steel, stainless steel, cast iron, nonferrous metals, fired ceramics, plastics, and hard woods

High performance – Equipped with a durable Titanium Nitride (TiN) coating for extended life

These nine new Dremel Max Life rotary tool accessories are now available at Amazon.com and online at most home improvement retailers including The Home Depot and Lowes.

MSRP:

Model EZ511HP: $8.99 US Dollars (USD) / $10.40 Canadian Dollars (CDN)

Models 115HP, 117HP, 9901HP, 9903HP: $12.99 USD / $15.99 CDN

Model 194HP: $12.99 USD / $16.99 CDN

Model 408HP: $19.99 USD / $23.14 CDN

Model EZ506HP: $24.99 USD / $31.99 CDN

Model EZ545HP: $29.99 USD / $38.99 CDN

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

Dremel® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Bosch LLC (Dremel)