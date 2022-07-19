Eyebuydirect Rebrand Cements New Positioning That Empowers Individuality

Sets stage for dramatic growth for leading online eyewear company

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online eyewear retailer Eyebuydirect is rebranding to embody its new purpose of celebrating individuality. The brand is committed to encouraging shoppers to shed societal pressures and lean into the emotional power of eyewear not only to see well, but also to express themselves.

Vision is a wonderfully transformative human sense, and glasses have the potential to amplify the effect by uplifting mood and emboldening their wearer. In fact, confident, happy, and stylish are amongst the top emotions people feel when wearing glasses according to a recent study conducted by Eyebuydirect and YouGov .

"Eyebuydirect is proud of its history of innovation and growth," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at Eyebuydirect. "We're ready to take the next step and we needed a stronger brand, purpose, mission and vision for the next stage in our development. The foundation of our success is based on our customers. We deliver high quality, affordable eyewear in thousands of styles so they can see well and express their unique individuality. This rebrand not only better reflects what we are about, but also creates a great foundation for our growth plans."

Eyebuydirect aims to provide the most convenient way to purchase prescription eyewear online with premier services like Virtual Try-On , 2-Day Delivery, and 365-Day Product Guarantee. Eyebuydirect debuts new frame designs for shoppers every other week, offering consumers a constant stream of fresh styles to help customize their look. Special collections from designer brands, such as Ray-Ban and Oakley complement its own offerings. It all adds up to being the best place for consumers to shop eyewear online.

Today, consumers often own multiple pairs of eyewear. In fact, 92% of people own 1-5 pairs of glasses and 72% of people own 1-5 pairs of sunglasses*. With frames that start at $6, Eyebuydirect is making it easier than ever for shoppers to embrace self-expression — collecting a range of styles to match their mood on a whim.

Eyebuydirect has a track record of innovation and customer-centric development, which has led to remarkable growth since its inception in 2006. Nothing, though, is more important than its commitment to providing great value, which is the hallmark of all great brands. The new branding features a new video highlighting the company's new promise.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Virtual Try-On technology and 2-Day Delivery on thousands of frames makes shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. And with the Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

*In a recent study conducted by YouGov

