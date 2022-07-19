CPower Wins Environment + Energy Leader Project of The Year Award for Work with Crypto Mining Customer, Digihost

Third Year in a Row CPower Has Earned E+E Leader Project Award For Helping Advance Sustainability Initiatives for Distributed Energy Resource Customers

Award Announcement Comes As CPower Signs Industry-Leading Crypto Miners to Drive Emissions Reductions, Provide Energy Bill Savings

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading, national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management (" CPower "), announced it has been selected as a Top Project of the Year winner by the elite Environment + Energy Leader (E+E Leader) Awards program for its work with Digihost, one of the company's crypto mining customers. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider CPower's work to unlock the full value of its customers' distributed energy resources (DER) as a means to strengthen the power grid, as a stand-out example amongst industry-wide efforts to improve energy management and increase customers' bottom lines. This is the third year in a row that CPower's DER customers have been named a Top Project by E+E Leader.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to receive validation from E+E Leader of our work in enabling the energy transition. Working with an industry leader like CPower for demand response has been a way for us to reduce our carbon emissions, and support our broader sustainability commitments to net-zero emissions from electricity consumption by 2030 and 100% renewable powered blockchains. We encourage others in our industry to look to reduce their environmental impact through demand response," said Luke Marchiori, Chief Renewable Energy Officer, Digihost.

Crypto mining companies, like Digihost, can get rewarded for making their site's electrical load available to help balance the grid when called upon, a solution known as demand response. CPower helps crypto mining operators and developers, and other commercial and industrial customers, evaluate a site's total suite of DER assets and usage patterns to determine how they can best help increase the amount of renewable power available to the grid and reduce their carbon impact. Last year alone, CPower helped its customers avoid carbon emissions equivalent to not burning more than 317,000,000 pounds of coal through its demand response and energy efficiency solutions.

CPower Crypto Momentum Continues as Customers Seek Green, Cost-Saving Energy Solutions

Over the past several months, CPower has seen considerable growth in the crypto mining sector, expanding its partnership with Digihost to generate emissions reductions at additional sites, and signing four new crypto industry customers in the Northeast. CPower also works with Verakari, using its AI-based EnerWiseTM Site Optimization software, to help the crypto miner meet grid supply using clean energy DERs, while achieving grid revenue and on-bill savings.

"CPower's AI-based software is a wonderful complement to our enterprise Bitcoin mine design that is engineered to significantly reduce energy costs associated with running Bitcoin mining equipment. We also offer options to incorporate the software into our mobile data center to allow everyone the opportunity to participate in DER opportunities and have a turn key solution for mining Bitcoin that is better for the environment and improves energy savings by up to 30%," said Tim Sandau, Chief Executive Officer, Verakari.

CPower is the U.S. leader in energy flexibility and grid balancing solutions, serving more than 2,000 customers across the country.

"With macro forces driving up energy costs, now is the time to put the right innovation and partnerships in place that will help your company get paid for delivering megawatts to the grid when and where they're needed most," said Glenn Bogarde, Senior Vice President – Sales, CPower. "Crypto companies face immense pressure to prove their positive impact on their communities. One simple way for them to do so is by turning their facility's load into flexible levers that can support the grid today, while enabling the future energy transition,"

Crypto mining companies interested in learning more about how they can lower energy costs and progress their sustainability can meet with CPower at Mining Disrupt Booth # 175 from July 26-28 at the Miami Airport Convention Center. To schedule a meeting in advance, contact CPower here: https://cpowerenergymanagement.com/contact/ .

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage approximately 5.6 GW of capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity, and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve nearly 16,000 sites, delivering approximately 286,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPower Energy Management