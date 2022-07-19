BOSTON BALLET ANNOUNCES CITYDANCE 30 DOCUMENTARY

THE ONE HOUR DOCUMENTARY, CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NBC AND TELEMUNDO BOSTON STATIONS, WILL HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF CITYDANCE DURING ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Ballet announces the Citydance 30 documentary, a one-hour special highlighting Boston Ballet's 30-year commitment to dance education in Boston and partnership with Boston Public Schools. Created in partnership with NBC10 Boston, the Citydance 30 documentary will air as a multiplatform and bilingual one-hour special starting August 20 at 7pm ET on NBC 10 Boston, August 27 at 7pm ET on NECN, and September 10 at 11am ET on Spanish-language Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. The documentary will also be available to stream on the NBC and Telemundo Boston websites.

"Citydance is an incredibly important aspect of Boston Ballet's commitment to Education and Community Initiatives (ECI), and making dance accessible to everyone," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "Being able to introduce dance to thousands of Boston Public School students is an invaluable opportunity and experience, and I am honored this program has been part of our mission for the past three decades."

This documentary was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Citydance and its partnership with Boston Public Schools and highlight the impact of the program on students, graduates, faculty, and the community. Established in 1991, Citydance annually provides up to 3,000 third grade students from more than 130 Boston Public School classrooms with a tuition-free introduction to dance and ballet. Its distinct approach cultivates an appreciation of movement, enhances cultural awareness, and fosters creativity and self-expression through two distinct phases. In the first phase, Boston Ballet faculty members travel to public school classrooms and lead students in a 60-minute interactive movement workshop. Select students from Phase 1 are then invited to participate in Dance Discovery, a semester-long dance experience at Boston Ballet Studios. Citydance is a free program, and scholarships are available for students who wish to continue their training with Boston Ballet School.

"As Boston's Ballet, we believe in the transformative power of dance to inspire positive change in our community. Citydance is a prime example of Boston Ballet's longstanding commitment to inclusive arts education," said Executive Director Meredith (Max) Hodges. "We believe that art is for everyone, and it is our great honor to introduce these students to dance at a young age."

Boston Ballet chose NBC10 Boston as a partner for this documentary to increase inclusion and accessibility. NBC10 Boston has the unique ability to air the special across four networks, in two languages, and multiple platforms. Over a period of five months, the film crew followed the Citydance program and interviewed staff, faculty, alumni of the program, and students.

"Citydance has been giving Boston's children access to the performing arts for 30 years," said Trustee and Chair of the ECI Committee Tito Jackson. "We hope this documentary exemplifies for TODAY'S Boston what the real and lasting benefits of participation in our city's greatest cultural activities can mean for our children."

Related Events

Boston Ballet Community Dance Day

August 13, 10am-4pm, 19 Clarendon Street

Celebrate dance and learn from artists in our city through a series of creative and interactive events, such as:

Dance classes (Beginner to Advanced)

Professional development for local dance professionals

Children's activities

Community tables

Celebration of Citydance's 30th Anniversary

Screening of Citydance30 Documentary

Free and open to the public. Dancers of all ages, levels, and disciplines welcome.

About Boston Ballet

Since 1963, Boston Ballet's internationally acclaimed performances of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary ballets, combined with a dedication to world-class dance education and community initiatives, have made the institution a leader in its field, with a 59-year history of promoting excellence and access to dance.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Executive Director Meredith (Max) Hodges, the Company maintains a diverse repertoire, ranging from full-length ballets to new works by some of today's finest choreographers. Boston Ballet's second company, Boston Ballet II, is comprised of dancers who gain experience by performing with the Company and independently, presenting special programs to audiences throughout the Northeast.

Boston Ballet School, the official school of Boston Ballet, has a long-standing dedication to providing exceptional dance education and ballet training to students across three studios in Boston, Newton, and the Professional Division at Walnut Hill. The School reaches more than 5,000 students (toddler to adult) each year through its five core programs: Pre-Professional Program, Classical Ballet Program, Children's Program, Adaptive Dance Program, and Adult Dance Program.

Boston Ballet's Education and Community Initiatives provide programming, events, and activities that connect the community to dance. Community programs reach more than 4,000 individuals in Boston and the surrounding communities each year through Citydance, ECI on Location, workshops, and trainings.

About NBC10 Boston

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC10 Boston delivers viewers in the Greater Boston area, Southern New Hampshire and Northeastern Massachusetts NBC's award-winning daytime, primetime and late night signature programs. Launched on January 1, 2017, the station features the largest weather team in the region, an exclusive 10-day forecast and the market's only daily live lifestyle program, "The Hub Today." The station's investigative units, "NBC10 Boston Responds" and "The Investigators" answer local consumer inquiries and shine a light on questionable practices. NBC10 Boston also delivers local breaking news and information to viewers on-the-go through its dedicated website NBC10Boston.com , a customized mobile app and via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. The station has been awarded thirteen Edward R. Murrow awards since its launch, including for "Overall Excellence" and "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

