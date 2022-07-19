Akkodis and Hired launch partnership with Girls Who Code

Collaboration Aims to Close the Gender Gap in Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis , a global leader in the engineering and R&D market, and Hired , the largest AI-driven marketplace that matches ambitious tech and sales talent with the world's most innovative companies, today launched a strategic partnership with Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization that will work to close the gender gap in engineering, software development, and other technology disciplines. Akkodis and Hired are part of the Adecco Group, whose mission is to "Make the Future Work for Everyone."

"Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce but only 27% of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce ," said Mike Small, head of Akkodis North America. "We look forward to collaborating with Girls Who Code on thought leadership, career coaching, upskilling, as well as job placement to address the critical underrepresentation of women in STEM."

"In 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women. Today, it's only 22%," said Marcia Custodio, Director, Akkodis Academy. "This percentage will continue to decline if we do nothing. We are looking forward to partnering with Girls Who Code to help close the gender gap through proactive programs that not only build a strong pipeline of future talent but provide pathways to meaningful and lucrative career opportunities."

"While overall progress on increasing workplace equality is being made, the gender gap in computing is getting worse," said Josh Brenner, CEO of Hired. "Our partnership with Girls Who Code will help us place the next generation of female software engineers in high impact roles with some of the world's most innovative brands."

"At Girls Who Code, we understand that it's not enough to foster a passion for computer science among girls and young women. We also need to build pathways to ensure that they are given equal access to opportunities that turn their interest into lucrative and exciting careers," said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're grateful for the support from Akkodis and Hired as we work to close the gender gap in tech, level the playing field for our most marginalized students, and build a tech workforce that's representative of the diverse world we live in today."

About Akkodis

AKKA & Modis, now Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries across North America, EMEA and APAC. AKKA & Modis offers broad industry experience, and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software & technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI & data analytics. The combined IT and engineering expertise brings a unique end-to-end solution offering, with four service lines – Consulting, Solutions, Talents and Academy – to support clients in rethinking their product development and business processes, improve productivity, minimize time to market and shape a smarter and more sustainable tomorrow. AKKA & Modis is part of the Adecco Group.

About Hired

Hired is the most efficient way to fill tech and sales roles today. With unbiased insights, DEI tools, skill assessments, and dedicated Customer Success Managers, Hired works with over 10,000 companies around the world to match thousands of active and qualified candidates to employ their full potential. With better data, curated matches, and higher acceptance rates, employers save an average of 45 sourcing hours per role with the Hired solutions suite. Backed by The Adecco Group, Hired is rated by G2 as a leader in Recruiting Automation, Job Search Sites, and Diversity Recruiting. Hired is committed to building equity in the hiring process through a more representative talent pool, using bias reduction features, customized assessments, and salary bias alerts to help remove unconscious bias when hiring.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was name the #1 most innovative non-profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and, in 2022, was named one on NonProfit Times' Best Non-Profits to Work For.

