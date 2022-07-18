Infinix Launches Impressive New NOTE 12 PRO, The Industry's First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Helio G99

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, an emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, today announced the NOTE 12 PRO, the latest addition to its NOTE Series smartphone line-up. The NOTE 12 PRO is the first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G99. The device features an impressive 108MP camera unit, a 6.7" FHD+ true-color AMOLED display, and stunning design language that stands out from the crowd. The NOTE 12 PRO caters to the ever-growing needs of young people today and is all available at a modest price tag proving unparalleled value for a smartphone in 2022.

"The NOTE 12 PRO is the industry's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G99, which uses TSMC's 6nm process technology. The NOTE 12 PRO fully realizes the potential of the chipset to bring users a truly outstanding smartphone experience. With incredible photographic capabilities, a powerful chipset, and a stylish design, the NOTE 12 PRO represents a fantastic choice for young users in emerging markets looking to upgrade their devices. At Infinix, we are committed to expanding our product portfolio to meet the demand of different consumers." Vento Lin, Product Manager of NOTE Series at Infinix Mobility.

Exceptional Performance

The NOTE 12 PRO is powered by MediaTek's latest chipset, the Helio G99, delivering unparalleled computing architecture, powerful performance, and industry-leading power efficiency. Inside the MediaTek Helio G99 is an octa-core CPU with two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2GHz, alongside a highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU. The Helio G99 was built using the exceptionally efficient 6nm-class chip production process, maximizing in-game performance and power saving. This chip allows for extensive usage on a single charge and enables buttery smooth gaming all day long. Compared to the G96 12nm, the power consumption of the G99 6nm processor is reduced by 10% [1].

Smartphone Photography at its Best

The NOTE 12 PRO is equipped with the 108MP Ultra Clear Triple Camera, delivering unparalleled photo quality. The crisp 108MP main camera features the latest Samsung S5KHM6 sensor, which ensures enhanced image quality and reduced noise. The f/1.75 aperture lens, which supports 9-in-1 Super Pixel, helps mobile photographers to create truly stunning photographs. Additionally, the 1/1.67 super large image sensor and 1.92μm unit pixel size allow more light into the lens resulting in enhanced quality & clarity of snapshots in all lighting conditions so that users can focus on the subject and less on the light.

By utilizing professional Night Scene Photography Mode, the NOTE 12 PRO can capture more light at night, restore realistic and richer details, and present clear and vivid portraits. Furthermore, for users looking for the perfect selfie, the NOTE 12 PRO also offers a 16MP front camera for snapping crystal clear selfies.

Iconic Design Language

Embodying Infinix's pursuit of aesthetics, the NOTE 12 PRO elevates premium design to new heights. The Round Camera Deco design is inspired by a racing car, reflecting NOTE 12 PRO's spirit of passion and exploration. Available in three glossy finishes – Volcanic grey, Tuscany Blue, and Alpine White, the NOTE 12 PRO looks the part alongside delivering a fantastic smartphone experience. Exceptionally thin, sleek, and stylish, the NOTE 12 Pro boasts a thickness of just 7.8mm, effortlessly fitting into small handbags and pockets. The NOTE 12 PRO represents one of the best-looking smartphones designed to date in the NOTE Series lineup.

The NOTE 12 Pro comes with a stunningly slim 6.7-inch FHD+ true-color AMOLED screen which displays rich vivid colors. Compared with conventional LCD screens, AMOLED is more power-efficient and doesn't leak light. With a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 100000:1 color contrast ratio, the NOTE 12 Pro screens give rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors. Presenting a truly immersive visual entertainment experience, the NOTE 12 PRO has super-narrow bezels which deliver an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Ahead of the Curve

The NOTE 12 PRO is equipped with unique Extended RAM technology allowing the device to run smoothly under heavy usage. Consumers can enjoy a better experience compared to the original large-memory models without the added cost. The NOTE 12 PRO provides extended memory of 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB), supporting up to 20 apps running lag-free at the same time [2].

Furthermore, the NOTE 12 PRO gives users longer-lasting battery life thanks to the 5000mAh battery and 33W super charge functionality, allowing users to quickly power up their smartphone.

Additional key features

Monster Game Kit: Infinix's Monster Game Kit provides consumers with visual, auditory, and tactile sensations for an immersive gaming experience. Utilizing graphic enhancement, revive countdown, Dual Speakers with DTS and the Linear Motor Tactile System make smartphone gaming better than ever before.

Dual Speakers with DTS: The NOTE 12 PRO is equipped with Dual Speakers with DTS Stereo surround sounds for a truly immersive audio experience.

XOS 10.6 Software: The NOTE 12 PRO features new XOS 10.6 software based on Android 12, which includes new features such as Storage Optimizer, Lightning Multi-Window, Privacy Guardian and more.

Multifunctional NFC: The NOTE 12 PRO offers consumer NFC function to make secure transactions, enabling being a e-ticket to connect electronic devices with a touch.

Pricing and Availability

The NOTE 12 PRO will cost around $219. The series will include variations based on customer and market demands. Prices and availability will vary from region to region.

[1] [2] All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

