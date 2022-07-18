Cribl Recognized on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leader in enabling open observability, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Cribl to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Big Data category. This annual list recognizes fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT and security channels by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT and security challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure both channels' continued success.

Cribl's suite of products focuses on the fast-growing field of observability, providing operations and security teams unprecedented visibility into increasingly complex infrastructure and cybersecurity environments. Cribl Stream, the company's flagship product, is a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline that gives customers the flexibility to collect, reduce, enrich, normalize, and route data from any source to any destination within their existing data infrastructure. Cribl Edge is an observability agent that allows teams to automatically detect, collect, and process observability events in real time and deliver the data to any destination, directly or through Cribl Stream. Cribl Search, the company's newest product offering currently in preview, is the first open and vendor-agnostic analytics tool to perform "search-in-place" queries on any data, in any format, at any location.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

"Cribl is honored to have been named to CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors list," says Zac Kilpatrick, VP of Global Channels at Cribl, who was recently recognized as a Channel Chief by CRN. "At Cribl, we pride ourselves on the value and innovation we bring to our customers and partners. Our suite of products, combined with the expertise of our great channel partners, give customers across industries the ability to have the choice and control to do what they want with their IT and security data in order to drive business outcomes."

Cribl has also been recognized by CRN in 2022 as a Cloud 100 Company and was named to the Big Data 100 List. The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.

