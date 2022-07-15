Bechtel starts construction on Taiwan's largest LNG storage tanks

The project will support the country's access to cleaner, greener, and safer energy

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bechtel, CPC Corporation, and MRY broke ground on the project to design and build LNG tanks for the CPC Taichung Phase III LNG import terminal in Taichung, Taiwan.

Groundbreaking ceremony at the CPC Taichung LNG import terminal site in Taiwan (PRNewswire)

To meet increasing demand for natural gas and to enhance the stability of natural gas supplies in Taiwan, CPC is expanding its facility to include two full containment tanks and associated regasification facilities.

Bechtel will execute engineering, procurement, and construction of two 180,000 m3 full containment LNG tanks, Taiwan's largest storage tanks ever built.

CPC is leading the way for Taiwan in meeting the country's clean energy aspirations by rapidly expanding the country's LNG import terminals to support the move from coal to natural gas as their primary transitional source of energy for the near future.

"Today marks another important step toward meeting the increasing demand for natural gas. Together with CPC Corporation and MRY, we are delivering cleaner, greener, and safer energy to Taiwan, supporting both their energy growth and security" said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. "To power the needs of the world, we need LNG and storage capability which is what we are doing here on this site today, by celebrating the start of construction on the largest storage tanks ever to be built in Taiwan". Hear more from Marsden in this video.

American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk expressed her support for Bechtel's partnership with CPC on the new LNG storage facility in Taichung. Oudkirk underscored the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship and a commitment to reliable and clean energy that supports economic development and protects the environment.

As the need for LNG continues to grow, Bechtel stands ready to support governments and communities around the world in pursuit of carbon reduction.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

