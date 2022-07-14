MessageMedia extends customer reach with acquisition of Smooth Messenger

DENVER, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global messaging provider MessageMedia (https://messagemedia.com/au/)has acquired Melbourne-based Smooth Messenger (https://smooth.tel/), a text messaging application that integrates with Zoho, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

A Smooth Messenger is one of the most feature-rich SMS integrations within the Zoho CRM platform that allows businesses to seamlessly send two-way messages to their contacts via SMS and MMS. It is currently the second most installed SMS extension application on the Zoho platform, with an average rating of 4.8 stars.

With Smooth Messenger, businesses can easily send and respond to messages in real-time with all interactions recorded on their Zoho CRM account. It's popular among industries including construction, financial services and professional services that want to acquire new leads, set up appointments and provide timely updates to customers. Through highly-customizable automation settings, users can build tailored workflows to deliver timely and relevant communications to customers and prospects following specific actions such as visiting a web page or opening an email.

As part of the integration, Smooth Messenger will be rebranded to SMS for Zoho CRM by MessageMedia. The Smooth Messenger team will join MessageMedia, providing even greater expertise to its in-house research and development capabilities.

MessageMedia CEO, Paul Perrett, said, "With more than 20 years' experience in serving small and medium businesses as one of the world's largest message in providers, we have always been focused on expanding our customer messaging solutions. We seek to do this across a broad range of business platforms and technologies, so the acquisition of Smooth Messenger presented a natural fit for our business. With Smooth Messenger being amongst the best solutions on the Zoho CRM platform, and having grown its user base considerably since inception in 2018, we have no doubt the acquisition will extend our commitment in delivering exceptional customer engagement and strengthen our ecosystem integration."

Founder of Smooth Messenger, Jeremy Nagel, said, "I am excited about the additional value that we can bring to customers on Zoho CRM through leveraging MessageMedia's technology and global expertise. Apart from offering enhanced product features, we are also able to tap into the MessageMedia's 24/7 support resources, which will allow us to serve our customers' needs anytime, anywhere in the world."

Learn more about MessageMedia SMS for Zoho CRM at www.messagemedia.com/zoho

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) is a global messaging provider that helps businesses of all sizes — from SMBs to enterprise-level — better connect with customers. With 90 per cent of messages read within 90 seconds and more than 65,000 customers worldwide, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging.

About Smooth Messenger

Founded in 2018, Smooth Messenger is one of the easiest to use and most highly rated messaging platforms for Zoho CRM. With Smooth Messenger, users you can send automated and templated SMS/MMS to thousands of contacts for drip marketing campaigns, appointment reminders, or one-off messages. Replies instantly appear against Zoho CRM accounts for seamless communication with customers.

