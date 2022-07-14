HiBid.com Auctions Bring in $28.7 Million, with Coins, Gucci Handbags, and Sports Memorabilia Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $28.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week. From July 4th through the 10th, HiBid.com averaged 1.5 million bids on the site per day, with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,366 online-only and webcast auctions. Currently there are hundreds of auctions on the site, some of which feature rare coins and paper currency, high-fashion handbags and accessories, assets obtained in police seizures, and government surplus items. A framed Mickey Mantle baseball card is one of the many noteworthy items up for bidding.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 4th-10th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $28,779,311

Lots Sold: 542,529

Online-Only Auctions: 1,289

Webcast Auctions: 77

Average Bidders Per Day: 931,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.5 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Carolina Consultant Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 26th-July 17th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 2nd-17th

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc

View Auction Items

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Hermes Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 7th-14th

Seller: Dallas Estates

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

