Pacific Quest Alumni Rave with over 100 Google Reviews, Books, Podcasts and Films.

HILO, Hawaii, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni have been quietly raving about their experiences at the Hawaii based program Pacific Quest. Recently their Google page surpassed over 100 reviews with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars–a score nearly unheard of in healthcare. Pacific Quest, an integrative behavioral health program for youth has been operating for over 18 years on the Big Island of Hawaii, and has worked with well over 3000 families. Kellyn Smythe, Pacific Quest's Director of Admissions explained, "Families increasingly depend on online reviews to make important decisions, and it's astonishing we have so many alumni who are willing to share a bit about their experiences." Mr Smythe adds, "Mental health continues to carry a stigma that deters from sharing about such an intimate part of their journey; we feel so fortunate for those who are willing to push past this taboo and normalize what so many families are struggling with."

In a recent survey of 15 outdoor based programs, Pacific Quest earned the highest average online review rating. Most experts agree that online reviews are by no means the only metric families should use to make such an important decision. "We feel strongly that a careful examination of treatment history, scope of services, therapeutic goals and other considerations are essential to a positive experience" adds Mr. Smythe. "Each family's needs are so unique, that even a glowing list of google reviews doesn't mean this is the right thing for every family."

Some families have even taken to film, podcasts and books to share their stories. Girl on The Edge is an award winning feature length film created by an alumni father about his daughter's journey with depression, anxiety and self harm. More recently, Marci Wolff Ober, LMFT and her daughter Courtney Jessica Ober detailed their journey in a best selling book The KrazyGirl (& Guy) Parent Survival Guide : Helping Your Child of Any Age Thrive with Mental Health Challenges. There is now an emerging body of podcasts available that explore topics related to treatment experiences. A leading example is Wilderness Therapy & Residential Treatment Center Journey by Andy

Research:

More robust outcome data is found through the YO-Q research . Throughout the treatment process, students and families participate in a series of nationally standardized questionnaires referred to as the Youth Outcome Questionnaire (Y-OQ®). Results are gathered at admission, discharge, and specific points post-discharge. At the individual level, this data better equips treatment teams to craft interventions/treatment approaches to meet student's needs. The meta-data allows leadership teams to evaluate treatment efficacy on a longitudinal scale, and enhance programming.

Pacific Quest is nationally recognized as a Gold Status designated research program by the National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP) and the University of New Hampshire. Well over 1,000 Pacific Quest Alumni students and families have been a part of this study.

About Pacific Quest

Established in 2004 Pacific Quest's stated mission is to provide evidence-based treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on treating anxiety, depression, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

