Sartori® Cheese Wins Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards

Sartori takes home a gold medal for Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano®.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Sartori's Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano took home Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in the "Cheese with Alcohol" category. In addition, Sartori's SarVecchio® Parmesan was awarded Silver in the "Cheese with Health Benefits" category.

"We've been excited about Tennessee Whiskey from the first wheel of BellaVitano we soaked," said Erin Radtke, Master Cheesemaker Apprentice at Sartori Cheese. "The team has worked very hard since our first batch to develop a product worthy of an award like this. It's rewarding to see that hard work pay off."

The International Cheese & Dairy Awards is the world's largest cheese and dairy contest with over 5,500 entries every year. According to the ICDA, "Winning one of these prestigious awards means being part of an elite group and 125-year-old tradition of the very best in class."

Information on where to buy Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano and other world award-winning Sartori cheese can be found at www.sartoricheese.com.

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

