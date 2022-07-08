Comerica Announces Updated Conference Call Information for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

DALLAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) released updated conference call information for its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 TIME: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 336-4440 or (409) 207-6984

(Event ID No. 4619582) WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings

presentation will be available on the Investor Relations

Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be

available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the

Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on

www.comerica.com.

In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

