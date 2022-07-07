WANdisco Recognized as Finalist of 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year

The data activation company recognized out of over 3,900 nominations across more than 125 countries

SAM RAMON, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco , the data activation company, has been recognized as a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award . The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"This recognition celebrates the continued successful collaboration between WANdisco and Microsoft Azure. Together, we have supported cloud migrations, implementations, and digital transformations of enterprises around the world," said Chris Cochran, VP Cloud Alliances at WANdisco. "Our innovative and turnkey integration with Microsoft continues to deliver exceptional speed, scale, and security for organizations migrating enterprise-scale datasets to the Azure cloud. As we celebrate this milestone achievement, our team is more encouraged than ever to continue delivering exceptional data activation services to our customers alongside Microsoft."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. WANdisco was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services while natively integrated into Azure.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

The recognition as a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award continues a landmark year for WANdisco. Earlier this year, the company launched WANdisco Edge to Cloud , an offering that supports enterprises in activating IoT and sensor data – moving it from edge environments to the cloud to support AI and ML initiatives and unleash business value. Built on WANdisco's Data Activation Platform , Edge to Cloud extends WANdisco's data activation capabilities beyond traditional Hadoop to cloud migrations to support enterprise IoT initiatives.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire , which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com

Media Contact:

LaunchSquad for WANdisco

wandisco@launchsquad.com

View original content:

SOURCE WANdisco