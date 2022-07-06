RPM Welcomes Bill Kerrigan, Chief Business Development Officer

ROYAL OAK, Mich., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM proudly welcomes Bill Kerrigan as the company's chief business development officer. In his new role, Kerrigan will spearhead the organization's growth and expansion into new markets. Reporting to RPM's CEO Sergio Gutierrez, Kerrigan will establish and execute RPM's business development strategy aligned with the company's Ambition & Aim—identifying new and exciting offerings for our customers; overseeing the execution of sales strategy; and refining the company's revenue model.

With more than 40 years of experience in the transportation industry and having held several executive positions throughout his career, Kerrigan most recently served as the vice president of Logistics at SSA Marine's Auto Division. SSA Marine operates terminals and provides stevedoring and vehicle logistics services to all the major OEMs, processing close to 3 million units annually.

Before joining SSA Marine, Kerrigan created KGI LLC to provide transportation logistics consulting services to the automotive and RoRo industries. KGI LLC's consulting practice encompassed the broad spectrum of supply chain management, including finished vehicles, intermodal container flows, and parts distribution. And earlier in his career, Kerrigan directed sales and marketing activities for global auto manufacturers, acting as an operational liaison for the ocean carriers and vehicle processing centers. In addition, he managed the intermodal relationships with the Class I railroads and haul-away carriers.

"Bill brings to RPM a whole new perspective regarding services to provide, spaces to serve, and solutions that our customers (current and future ones) would enjoy. Kerrigan's experience will also help the newer generations to learn about the intricate details of the FVL industry, which will help us guarantee exponential growth. I can't be more excited about our future, and I know that Bill will make a positive difference with his professionalism and vibrant personality," says CEO Sergio Gutierrez.

