AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB CELEBRATES ITS 200TH RECOGNIZED BREED

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that the Bracco Italiano has received full recognition and is the AKC's 200th breed. The Bracco Italiano is eligible to compete in the Sporting Group.

"We at the AKC are thrilled to welcome our 200th breed to the registry," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "The Bracco Italiano is a strong, active, and sturdy breed of dog that would make a great companion for active families. The breed loves people and would be best suited for a family that can give it the love and attention it needs. We always encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."

Joining the Sporting Group, the Bracco Italiano is an ancient breed. It is one of two native gundogs from Italy, and its history reaches back to the fourth or fifth century. The Bracco Italiano is a hunter, pointer, and retriever developed to accommodate the hunters' needs. Bracchi are tireless in the field. They are powerful and need daily exercise. They also thrive on human companionship and are loyal, affectionate, and playful. These dogs are known to be sensitive and gentle-natured and become close friends with children. Their short coats are easily maintained, requiring only a few minutes of brushing each week to keep the coat in good condition.

AKC Recognition offers the breed the opportunity to compete at all levels of AKC sports and events, as there are over 22,000 held each year. A breed that is newly recognized does not mean that the breed is newly created. Many breeds that gain full AKC recognition have existed for decades, and some are ancient. To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. and an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC's Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at www.akc.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

