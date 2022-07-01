Businesses can tap into the demand-driving potential of 9,716 major events in July - with San Jose, Seattle, Phoenix and 7 more cities most impacted

Businesses can tap into the demand-driving potential of 9,716 major events in July - with San Jose, Seattle, Phoenix and 7 more cities most impacted

New research reveals the major US cities that will experience unusually high event volume and scale in July, so businesses and community leaders can prepare for upcoming demand surges

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The July 2022 Event Index reveals 10 cities spanning the USA that are set to experience very high volumes of large events in July. With more than 9,700 events with 3,000+ attendees taking place in July, businesses can tap into the people movement and billions of dollars in demand these drive. This is especially true for the ten cities detailed extensively in the report due to the outsize event impact they will experience.

Upcoming event impact in July: these cities will be the most impacted by significant surges or lulls in major events. (PRNewswire)

PredictHQ , the demand intelligence company, today released its July 2022 PredictHQ Event Index report. Companies such as Uber, Accor Hotels and Domino's Pizza use PredictHQ's intelligent event data to forecast demand more accurately. The Event Index is a simple entry point for companies to begin to proactively prepare for the fluctuations in demand that events cause.

The PredictHQ Event Index is a unique model for each of 40+ major US cities that identifies how substantial an impact events will have as a simple-to-understand score out of 20. This score is calculated for each city's baseline event activity based on five years of historical, verified event data and millions of events per location. This gives companies operating in those areas a simple summary to help them plan for any anticipated demand surges or drops.

An index score of 10 represents an average score for that city, a score above 14 and 15 means the city is likely to be significantly busier than usual, and a score below an 8 means that city will likely be noticeably quieter than usual. Every city has its own baseline and scale to accommodate for the variation in their populations. For example, a score of an 18 in New York City will entail millions of people moving about the city, whereas a score of 18 in Wichita, Kansas will involve just over 100,000 people.

In July, the cities with the highest activity are:

San Jose at 16.8 (week of July 3 )

Philadelphia at 15.8 (week of July 3 )

San Francisco at 15.4 (week of July 3 )

Sacramento at 14.9 (week of July 17 )

Plus Chicago , Seattle , Phoenix , Portland and more

All of the above plus more are detailed in the report as set to experience unusually high or low event activity in July.

"One really interesting trend we're seeing in July is the fluctuation in event impact: there are big peaks but also notable troughs that businesses can prepare for. In July in the US, there will be almost 10,000 major events driving billions in revenue for prepared businesses, but there are some really quiet periods in key cities too. Knowing about these lulls in events - and therefore people movement and demand for many businesses - enables demand planners and forecasters to save millions in otherwise wasted staffing and inventory spend," PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown said.

"For example, the three busiest cities this month: San Jose, Philadelphia and San Francisco will all enjoy huge weeks of event activity early in the month, and then a week of very low event activity later in July. This demand intelligence means businesses can prepare for what their demand will actually be, rather than guessing."

PredictHQ tracks global events across 19 categories, accounting for attendance-based events like concerts and sports, non-attendance-based events like school holidays and unscheduled events such as severe weather incidents. This breadth of event coverage is critical for the Event Index, as the peak weeks are caused by many overlapping large events.

While the Event Index provides an accurate look ahead at people movement, it is designed to be a simple and accessible summary of the demand intelligence PredictHQ offers – particularly for large companies operating worldwide. Industry leaders in on-demand, accommodation, QSR and transport use PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data to inform staffing decisions, pricing and inventory strategies, and many other core business functions.

For more information on PredictHQ please visit www.predicthq.com .

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services through intelligent event data. PredictHQ aggregates events from 350+ sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand.

Media Contact:

media@predicthq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PredictHQ