CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

  • Consolidated revenue increased 8% for the quarter and 6% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 5% for the quarter and 8% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% for the quarter and 31% year-to-date
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $29.6 million ($0.14 per share basic) for the quarter and $122.0 million ($0.59 per share basic) year-to-date
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) of 2.76 times at May 31, 2022, consistent with 2.76 times at August 31, 2021
  • Free cash flow(1) of $27.5 million for the quarter and $194.9 million year-to-date

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"Our portfolio of businesses is producing growth on all fronts, delivering strong consolidated revenue gains for the fifth consecutive quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The diversity and resiliency of our business is evident with these results, as we benefit from multiple revenue initiatives including organic investments to further expand our digital business, grow our streaming product offering and build out our original content slate in pursuit of international content licensing opportunities. We have unveiled yet another strong fall schedule that once again secures our foothold as Canada's home of leading entertainment and lifestyle programming."

Financial Highlights




















Three months ended




Nine months ended









May 31,

%



May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars
except per share amounts)


2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Revenue













Television





404,130

379,822

6 %


1,178,538

1,110,443

6 %


Radio





29,328

23,177

27 %


80,454

71,785

12 %







433,458

402,999

8 %


1,258,992

1,182,228

6 %














Segment profit (loss) (1)












Television (2)(3)




127,518

140,012

(9 %)


399,127

439,133

(9 %)


Radio (2)(3)





5,667

1,285

341 %


11,538

9,835

17 %


Corporate (2)




(9,457)

(10,626)

(11 %)


(23,211)

(27,050)

(14 %)







123,728

130,671

(5 %)


387,454

421,918

(8 %)














Segment profit margin (1)












Television





32 %

37 %



34 %

40 %



Radio





19 %

6 %



14 %

14 %



Consolidated




29 %

32 %



31 %

36 %















Net income attributable to shareholders



29,621

40,666

(27 %)


122,007

152,630

(20 %)

Basic earnings per share




$0.14

$0.20



$0.59

$0.73


Diluted earnings per share




$0.14

$0.19



$0.59

$0.73















Free cash flow (1)




27,468

64,702

(58 %)


194,872

216,766

(10 %)

(1)

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

(2)

No claims for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") have been made in fiscal 2022. In the prior year, segment profit for the quarter included $4.5 million (Television: $3.9 million; Radio: $0.6 million) and $12.6 million year-to-date (Television: $10.0 million; Radio: $1.7 million; Corporate: $0.9 million) of CEWS.

(3)

In the prior year, segment profit included relief on regulatory fees. As a result, CRTC part I and II fees have increased by $1.0 million (Television: $0.9 million; Radio: $0.1 million) in the quarter and by $9.4 million year-to-date (Television: $8.6 million; Radio: $0.8 million) compared to the same prior year periods.

Segment Revenue







Three months ended




Nine months ended









May 31,

%



May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Revenue












Television




404,130

379,822

6 %


1,178,538

1,110,443

6 %



Advertising




237,993

233,181

2 %


707,725

665,260

6 %



Subscriber




130,410

124,402

5 %


390,768

372,314

5 %



Merchandising, distribution and other

35,727

22,239

61 %


80,045

72,869

10 %


Radio




29,328

23,177

27 %


80,454

71,785

12 %

Total Revenue




433,458

402,999

8 %


1,258,992

1,182,228

6 %














Optimized advertising revenue (1)


47 %

38 %

29 %


42 %

30 %

45 %

New platform revenue (1)



11 %

8 %

40 %


10 %

8 %

40 %

(1)

Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights 

The Company advanced its Strategic Priorities on multiple fronts. Corus expanded its digital and traditional video advertising offerings; unveiled its extensive 2022/2023 programming lineup for Global TV and Corus' portfolio of Specialty Networks, announced its 2022/2023 original content production slate and international sales were secured through Corus' content business. The Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities, maintaining dividends, bank debt repayments, and share repurchases.

  • The Company's Corus Studios announced its largest U.S. output deal ever with streaming platform Hulu. This new multi-year agreement consists of over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime content from Corus Studios, building on the previously announced sale to Hulu of 200+ episodes last year.
  • The Company and Paramount Global announced that Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, will launch in Canada this fall. Pluto TV will encompass more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, offering a full spectrum of free programming including drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news, and more. Corus will act as advertising sales representative in Canada and provide multiple Canadian channels to the service.
  • The Company announced more than 200 additional hours of Canadian original content across its portfolio of networks. The lineup of premium original content for 2022/2023 includes 45 greenlights and renewals, and more than 600 episodes. Departure and Family Law will return to the Global TV schedule while the Corus Studios slate for 2022/2023 includes 24 titles, with returning hits Island of Bryan and Scott's Vacation House Rules plus new series Pamela's Garden of Eden and Renovation Resort.
  • The Company's Global TV unveiled its extensive 2022/2023 programming lineup, featuring returning top hits Survivor, 9-1-1 and CSI: Vegas, and new series Fire Country, Monarch and So Help Me Todd.
Financial Highlights
  • Free cash flow(1) of $27.5 million in Q3 and $194.9 million year-to-date compared to $64.7 million and $216.8 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow in the third quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $37.5 million. The decrease in free cash flow for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $63.4 million, offset by a $43.5 million venture fund distribution.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 2.76 times at May 31, 2022, up from 2.70 at February 28, 2022, but consistent with August 31, 2021. Although net debt decreased from the repayment of bank loans, partially offset by the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 and production financing for an acquired subsidiary, the main driver to the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters.
  • In the third quarter, the Company purchased 4,018,000 of its Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares under a normal course issuer bid at an average acquisition price of $4.29.
  • As of May 31, 2022, the Company had $51.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and the committed $300.0 million Revolving Facility that remains undrawn.

(1)

Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2021.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.484.0477 and for North America is 1.800.289.0571. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

Many provinces and territories have lifted many of the health restrictions related to COVID-19, which has led to a phased return to on-site work across various sectors. However, disruptions caused by prior imposition or removal of public health restrictions, public sentiment about the pandemic and continuing COVID-19 infection rates, including labour shortages, employee absenteeism at the Company or its clients and suppliers, changes in consumer demand, and supply chain shortages or disruptions, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, can negatively impact the Company's operations and financial performance, including advertising demand and revenue. There can be no certainty that current vaccination and public health measures can mitigate negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

Other Economic and Market Conditions

As discussed further in the 2021 MD&A under the heading "Economic Conditions", the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, resulting in increased or decreased demand for Corus' product offerings. In addition, elevated consumer price index inflation driven by sharp increases in energy and food prices as well as supply disruptions and strong demand for goods can also affect the Company's business operations and financial performance. All of the foregoing factors may adversely affect the Company through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of labour or disruption to availability of labour, related reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. Finally, in all cases, the Company's business and financial condition are subject to audience and consumer acceptance of Corus' brands, programming and talent.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2022, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's proposed share purchases, including the number of Class B non-voting shares to be repurchased under its normal course issuer bid, if any, and timing thereof; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract and retain advertising revenue; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage it's growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the Company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The Company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global  News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at May 31,

As at August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents

51,693

43,685

Accounts receivable

412,801

325,587

Income taxes recoverable

5,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,105

24,106

Total current assets

486,599

398,975

Tax credits receivable

37,345

24,501

Investments and other assets

68,593

98,667

Property, plant and equipment

294,605

316,226

Program rights

699,451

576,076

Film investments

55,665

39,732

Intangibles

1,647,820

1,687,432

Goodwill

666,308

664,958

Deferred income tax assets

50,471

50,050


4,006,857

3,856,617

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

612,460

509,817

Current portion of long-term debt

10,811

35,328

Provisions

7,368

7,202

Income taxes payable

101

Total current liabilities

630,740

552,347

Long-term debt

1,257,184

1,313,965

Other long-term liabilities

393,922

331,482

Provisions

8,969

9,497

Deferred income tax liabilities

419,192

428,963

Total liabilities

2,710,007

2,636,254

 

EQUITY



Share capital

790,831

816,189

Contributed surplus

1,510,198

1,512,431

Accumulated deficit

(1,192,931)

(1,282,897)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

31,877

21,811

Total equity attributable to shareholders

1,139,975

1,067,534

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

156,875

152,829

Total equity

1,296,850

1,220,363


4,006,857

3,856,617

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


Three months ended 

Nine months ended 


May 31,  

May 31, 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

433,458

402,999

1,258,992

1,182,228

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

309,730

272,328

871,538

760,310

Depreciation and amortization

39,952

38,117

117,080

114,405

Interest expense

28,514

26,807

79,795

75,890

Debt refinancing

(3,830)

3,408

(3,428)

3,408

Restructuring and other costs

4,169

1,561

6,223

8,885

Other expense (income), net

10,795

(4,755)

7,592

(11,612)

Income before income taxes

44,128

65,533

180,192

230,942

Income tax expense

11,136

17,258

46,323

60,222

Net income for the period

32,992

48,275

133,869

170,720

 

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:





Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

1,506

4,611

5,007

9,640

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

8

(1,295)

40

(1,707)


1,514

3,316

5,047

7,933

Items that will not be reclassified to income:





Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(5,649)

18,055

5,019

16,468

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

4,467

4,171

6,927

13,900


(1,182)

22,226

11,946

30,368

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

332

25,542

16,993

38,301

Comprehensive income for the period

33,324

73,817

150,862

209,021






Net income attributable to:





Shareholders

29,621

40,666

122,007

152,630

Non-controlling interest

3,371

7,609

11,862

18,090


32,992

48,275

133,869

170,720






Comprehensive income attributable to:





Shareholders

29,953

66,208

139,000

190,931

Non-controlling interest

3,371

7,609

11,862

18,090


33,324

73,817

150,862

209,021






Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:





Basic

$0.14

$0.20

$0.59

$0.73

Diluted

$0.14

$0.19

$0.59

$0.73

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.








CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Share capital

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive

income

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

Non-
controlling
interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,431

(1,282,897)

21,811

1,067,534

152,829

1,220,363

Comprehensive income

122,007

16,993

139,000

11,862

150,862

Dividends declared

(37,411)

(37,411)

(14,145)

(51,556)

Business acquisition

864

864

Change in fair value of put option
     liability arising from business
      acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,557)

 

 

 

 

(1,557)

 

 

(254)

 

 

(1,811)

Shares repurchased under 
     normal course issuer bid
     ("NCIB")

 

(21,127)

 

(2,852)

 

 

 

(23,979)

 

 

(23,979)

Share repurchase commitment
     under NCIB

 

(4,231)

 

(316)

 

 

 

(4,547)

 

 

(4,547)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement
     benefit plans

 

 

 

6,927

 

(6,927)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

935

935

935

Equity funding by a non-
controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,719

 

5,719

As at May 31, 2022

790,831

1,510,198

(1,192,931)

31,877

1,139,975

156,875

1,296,850

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

 

Accumulated

other
comprehensive
income (deficit)

 

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

 

Non-
controlling
interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2020

816,189

1,511,325

(1,425,432)

(2,258)

899,824

148,595

1,048,419

Comprehensive income

152,630

38,301

190,931

18,090

209,021

Dividends declared

(37,493)

(37,493)

(11,543)

(49,036)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement
     benefit plans

 

 

 

13,900

 

(13,900)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

830

830

830

Return of capital to non-controlling 
     interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,622)

 

(1,622)

Equity funding by a 
     non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,126

 

2,126

Reallocation of equity interest

617

617

(617)

As at May 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,155

(1,295,778)

22,143

1,054,709

155,029

1,209,738

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Three months ended

Nine months ended



May 31,


May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income for the period

32,992

48,275

133,869

170,720

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:





Amortization of program rights

150,093

139,301

426,213

375,161

Amortization of film investments

12,051

2,980

19,135

9,900

Depreciation and amortization

39,952

38,117

117,080

114,405

Deferred income tax recovery

(4,861)

(6,419)

(7,342)

(22,656)

Share-based compensation expense

324

269

935

830

Imputed interest

11,827

10,710

34,967

32,753

Debt refinancing

(3,830)

3,408

(3,428)

3,408

Payment of program rights

(173,366)

(169,787)

(403,574)

(372,044)

Net spend on film investments

(11,803)

(4,013)

(39,397)

(21,319)

CRTC benefit payments

(635)

Other

10,882

(599)

5,826

680

Cash flow from operations

64,261

62,242

284,284

291,203

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

(34,463)

5,071

(123,284)

(66,801)

Cash provided by operating activities

29,798

67,313

161,000

224,402

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Additions to property, plant and equipment

(2,819)

(2,002)

(8,866)

(6,184)

Proceeds from sale of property

172

125

319

Business combination, net of cash acquired

3,606

Venture fund distribution

43,478

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

489

(732)

(1,729)

(2,512)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,330)

(2,562)

36,614

(8,377)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Decrease in bank loans

(27,872)

(507,527)

(347,630)

(602,163)

Financing fees

(1,492)

(12,119)

(5,892)

(12,119)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes

500,000

250,000

500,000

Share repurchase under NCIB

(17,231)

(23,081)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

(1,622)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

3,742

2,126

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,441)

(4,170)

(12,609)

(12,136)

Dividends paid

(12,415)

(12,497)

(37,411)

(37,493)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(7,520)

(3,136)

(14,145)

(11,543)

Other

(254)

(406)

(2,580)

(2,857)

Cash used in financing activities

(71,225)

(39,855)

(189,606)

(177,807)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(43,757)

24,896

8,008

38,218

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

95,450

59,222

43,685

45,900

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

51,693

84,118

51,693

84,118

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION





 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended May 31, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

404,130

29,328

433,458

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

276,612

23,661

9,457

309,730

Segment profit (loss)(1)

127,518

5,667

(9,457)

123,728

Depreciation and amortization




39,952

Interest expense




28,514

Debt refinancing




(3,830)

Restructuring and other costs




4,169

Other expense, net




10,795

Income before income taxes




44,128

 

Three months ended May 31, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

379,822

23,177

402,999

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

239,810

21,892

10,626

272,328

Segment profit (loss)(1)

140,012

1,285

(10,626)

130,671

Depreciation and amortization




38,117

Interest expense




26,807

Debt refinancing




3,408

Restructuring and other costs




1,561

Other income, net




(4,755)

Income before income taxes




65,533

Nine months ended May 31, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

1,178,538

80,454

1,258,992

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

779,411

68,916

23,211

871,538

Segment profit (loss)(1)

399,127

11,538

(23,211)

387,454

Depreciation and amortization




117,080

Interest expense




79,795

Debt refinancing




(3,428)

Restructuring and other costs




6,223

Other expense, net




7,592

Income before income taxes




180,192

Nine months ended May 31, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

1,110,443

71,785

1,182,228

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

671,310

61,950

27,050

760,310

Segment profit (loss)(1)

439,133

9,835

(27,050)

421,918

Depreciation and amortization




114,405

Interest expense




75,890

Debt refinancing




3,408

Restructuring and other costs




8,885

Other income, net




(11,612)

Income before income taxes




230,942

(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

 

REVENUE BY TYPE






          Three months ended

Nine months ended



May 31,


May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Advertising

265,915

255,082

784,228

733,160

Subscriber

130,410

124,402

390,768

372,314

Merchandising, distribution and other

37,133

23,515

83,996

76,754


433,458

402,999

1,258,992

1,182,228

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 



Three months ended 


Nine months ended 


(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) 

May 31, 

%

May 31, 

%

Optimized advertising revenue

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Optimized advertising revenue (numerator)

112,677

87,496

29 %

294,880

202,739

45 %

Television advertising revenue (denominator)

237,993

233,181

2 %

707,725

665,260

6 %

Optimized advertising revenue percentage

47 %

38 %

42 %

30 %


Three months ended


Nine months ended


(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

May 31,

%

May 31,

%

New platform revenue

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

New platform revenue (numerator)

40,992

29,199

40 %

109,223

77,842

40 %

 

Television advertising revenue

 

237,993

 

233,181

 

2 %

 

707,725

 

665,260

 

6 %

Television subscriber revenue

130,410

124,402

5 %

390,768

372,314

5 %

Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)

368,403

357,583

3 %

1,098,493

1,037,574

6 %

New platform revenue percentage

11 %

8 %


10 %

8 %



Three months ended 

Nine months ended 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

May 31, 

May 31, 

Free Cash Flow

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities

29,798

67,313

161,000

224,402

Investing activities

(2,330)

(2,562)

36,614

(8,377)

 

Add: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

27,468

64,751

197,614

216,025

(49)

(2,742)

741

Free cash flow

27,468

64,702

194,872

216,766

(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.


Nine months ended 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)  

May 31, 

August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2022

2021

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options

1,267,995

1,349,293

Lease liabilities

136,722

143,546

Cash and cash equivalents

(51,693)

(43,685)

Net debt (numerator)

1,353,024

1,449,154

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

490,154

524,618

Net debt to segment profit

2.76

2.76

(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

