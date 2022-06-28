U.S. Space Force SSC's GEO Wide Field of View Scheduled for Takeoff

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command's (SSC) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Wide Field of View (WFOV) Testbed is scheduled to launch June 30, 2022. SSC's GEO WFOV space vehicle was designed built and integrated by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, and will inform the future Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) architecture.

Designed, built and integrated by Millennium Space Systems, Wide Field of View will demonstrate missile warning technologies and techniques. (PRNewswire)

"With Wide Field of View, we're advancing the technology we need to meet the growing threat environment," said Col Heather Bogstie, Senior Materiel Leader for SSC's Resilient Missile Warning, Tracking, and Defense Acquisition Delta. "GEO WFOV will also let us qualify a new satellite bus for GEO at significant cost savings."

Roughly, one-fourth the size of the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), WFOV is designed for a one to three year life in GEO. Its primary mission is to explore the ability for a single sensor to perform strategic and tactical missions simultaneously, by continuously monitoring up to one-third of the Earth's surface. WFOV is also pathfinding prototype operationalization and Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment (ITW/AA) certification for future missions to follow.

"We are the complete small satellite package – design, build, integration, test and mission operations," said Jason Kim, chief executive officer, Millennium Space Systems. "We were able to use our scalable flight-tested bus architecture to shorten WFOV's development cycle."

Sponsored by SSC and managed by the NASA Ames Research Center, the mid-sized GEO spacecraft will launch aboard USSF-12, a United Launch Alliance rocket. Having previously aced environmental testing, WFOV was declared ready to ship in June 2020. The spacecraft began its journey to the launch site January 31, 2022.

Media Contact:

Dana Carroll, vice president, Marketing

Millennium Space Systems

dana.carroll@millennium-space.com

About Millennium Space Systems

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.

(PRNewsfoto/Millennium Space Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Millennium Space Systems