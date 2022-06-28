TEB(TEBAH) Listed On XT.com With USDT Trading Pair Supported

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , a Dubai-based leading digital asset trading platform, has announced to kick off an exclusive token listing of TEB(TEBAH) with USDT trading on June 28, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC). The company excitedly welcomes and congratulates TEB(TEBAH) for the listing.

The endogenous token of the TEBAH ecosystem TEB , is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. Powered by the Binance BEP-20 token standard, TEB token is responsible for facilitating transactions within the TEBAH ecosystem. The token can be used to perform staking, swapping, and more. As brought by the listing, users can enter spot and future trading with TEB token on XT.com when it goes live.

Regarding deposit, the XT.com team highlighted that everyone is eligible to start depositing their crypto holdings ahead for trading on June 27, at 07:00 (UTC), as TEB/USDT listing is underway. However, onboarding TEB token on XT.com is deemed as an iconic token listing innovation aimed to allow crypto enthusiasts to trade the token for the first time on the platform.

Best of all, the withdrawal section will be available to anyone who participates in TEB/USDT trading on June 29, 2022, at 07:00 (UTC). There are no limitations on traders' ability to trade, withdraw, and transact with the TEB token on XT.com regardless of their geographical areas.

Mo Mukarram, Head of Marketing at XT.com, said, "It's our pleasure to announce the listing of TEB token on XT.com. Our listing of TEB is an integral part of how XT.com has been pivoted as the front-runner in terms of crypto listing innovation. Everyone can use the TEB token for trading, staking, swapping, and payment on our platform."

About TEB(TEBAH)

The TEBAH project develops a system that fixes the issues with the global online digital asset management market. Additionally, TEBAH guarantees to implement a blockchain and metaverse ecosystem to connect development and investment in the real world economy with the first integrated resort and country club, by ensuring returns for investors.

About XT.com

Launched in 2018, XT.com is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai. It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

