Resound Networks and Globtel Holding Successfully Perform Fixed Wireless Access Test With 1 Gbps Downlink And 500 Mbps Uplink Throughput at 7 Miles

Resound Networks and Globtel Holding are proving that wireless technology can be a real alternative to fiber at a fraction of the cost and significantly faster time to market

PAMPA, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resound Networks and Globtel Holding announced the results of testing in the fixed wireless gigabit tier. Globtel`s flagship product AIR Gigaray 70E achieved the RDOF gigabit throughput milestone at 7 miles utilizing unlicensed and license-exempt spectrum. The achieved distances are arguably the furthest at which any fixed wireless technology has met the FCC gigabit tier requirements.

AIR Gigaray 70E supports up to 10 Gbps downlink capacity per one 90-degree sector and can serve several hundred subscribers at a single base station location with 360-degree coverage. Capacities like these provide the tools needed for WISPs to successfully compete with fiber providers.

Resound's CEO, Tyson Curtis, said: "The performance of the technology in the field was extraordinary and exceeded our expectations. Globtel`s AIR Gigaray will help us in our commitment to expand our gigabit network throughout rural America and will easily fulfill our RDOF obligations as we plan to use Globtel`s technology in our RDOF build-out."

"We are excited to partner with Resound Networks, one of the pioneering wireless internet service providers. Globtel Holding is focused on supporting WISPs in providing state-of-the-art technology easily achieving gigabit speeds at significant distances which enables WISPs to comfortably compete with fiber in terms of service quality but at a much lower cost. Additionally, as FWA buildouts are faster, customers will get their service quicker while the ROI period for the service provider begins almost immediately," added Pavle Mikuz, VP of Sales at Globtel Holding.

About Resound Networks

Resound Networks was founded in 2015 as a rural-focused ISP determined to close the digital divide. The company is based in Pampa, Texas, and its carrier-class network provides coverage to over 400,000 homes throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Resound plans to expand its network coverage to multiple neighboring states beginning in 2022, funded in part by the $311M awarded to the company in the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction.

About Globtel

Globtel Holding enables Cable companies, WISPs and Fiber based companies to deliver high speed broadband and services related to it like IPTV, DVB, VoIP via fixed wireless access. Globtel has developed a revolutionary fixed wireless access platform based on the DOCSIS standard which allows operators to provide triple-play services and gigabit access to residential and enterprise users in a flexible and efficient manner at a fraction of the time it would take to deploy a wired network and as such monetize the network virtually immediately. More information is available at www.air-tv.net.

