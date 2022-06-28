RC Mowers anticipates rapid growth with slate of new hires

The robotic mower manufacturer hires engineers, sales professionals, creative specialists and production staff to meet the demands of sustained and increasing sales

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, announces the hiring of several new employees as demand for the company's remote-operated robotic mowers grows and the company continues to add new dealers throughout the country.

RC Mowers has hired Bryan Johnson, left, and Matthew Bries, along with several other full-time employees to meet the demands of sustained and anticipated growth. (PRNewswire)

"These new hires are a testament to the abilities of our product and the anticipation of our future product lines," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "We are seeing sustained interest from both commercial landscapers and from public works departments. Their positive reaction to our mowers, along with the continued expansion of our dealer network, has made these new hires a necessity to meet demand."

Along with several new production, operations, purchasing and marketing team members, RC Mowers has notably hired Matthew Bries as its senior robotics engineer and Bryan Johnson as its regional sales manager based in the Pacific Northwest.

Bries has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering, worked for several years as a research engineer at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas and has extensive experience in robotics technology. He will continue his work in autonomous vehicle development at RC Mowers.

Johnson comes from an extensive career in the automotive industry. He has experience in sales, operations, project management, customer service and team building, including a 15-year career at Discount Tire, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer.

The company has been traveling throughout the United States on an extensive Great American Road Show to demonstrate its remote-operated mowers to dealers and potential customers. The success of this tour has resulted in a sales growth that has exceeded projections. The company also broke ground on a new $4.8 million manufacturing facility near Green Bay, Wisconsin, earlier this year.

"Our founders saw a need to solve the very real and ongoing problems of labor shortages and safety concerns in the landscaping industry," Kubista said. "Because we are efficiently addressing our customers' need to offset these industry shortfalls, we are continuing to grow at a rapid pace. We wish Matthew, Bryan and our other new employees continued success as we work together to redefine the business of mowing."

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated robotic mowers for mowing steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes. Our mowers help companies safely, quickly and efficiently mow these areas, often leading to reduced injuries, decreased labor costs and greater profitability. All our mowers are 100% manufactured and serviced in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

