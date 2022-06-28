New ONE Gas ESG Report Highlights Emissions Reduction Strategy, Industry-Leading Safety and Expanded Disclosures

TULSA, Okla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company's commitment to safe operations, responsible environmental stewardship and an inclusive and diverse work culture.

"Our dedicated and innovative workforce combined with the location of our assets position us to play an essential role in a cleaner energy future as we continue to provide reliable and affordable natural gas service to our 2.3 million customers," said Sid McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas.

"The 2022 ESG report also highlights our investment in existing technologies like renewable natural gas as we pilot emerging technologies including hydrogen blending."

Key highlights from the report include:

Industry-Leading Safety

ONE Gas recorded the lowest Days Away, Restricted or Transferred rate among the country's largest natural gas distribution companies for the fifth consecutive year.

Emissions Reduction

ONE Gas has achieved an estimated 46 percent reduction in CO2e emissions due to leaks from mains and services from 2005 to 2021, measured utilizing the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol. Going forward, ONE Gas has set a goal of achieving a 55 percent reduction in Scope 1 emissions due to leaks from its distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from a 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth.

Renewable Natural Gas and Hydrogen Development

ONE Gas has more than 24 renewable natural gas projects in various stages of development and is participating in research focused on hydrogen technology applications.

Inclusion & Diversity

Our workforce is comprised of 36 percent of individuals who identify as members of traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, well above the U.S. utility company average. We have over one-third of the ONE Gas workforce participating in one of the company's employee resource groups.

"Our strategy and goals are grounded in our commitment to our stakeholders – providing an excellent work environment for our employees, reliable and affordable service to our customers, and sound governance that focuses on continuous improvement in our efficiency and emissions reduction programs," McAnnally added.

The full ONE Gas ESG report is available at esg.onegas.com.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

