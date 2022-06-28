InventHelp Presents Children's Wig Line (QCY-438)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was diagnosed with cervical cancer after I had my first son. I went through the hair loss process and still buy wigs to this day. After seeing kids battle hair loss illnesses, I wanted to create something special for them," said the inventor from Laurinburg, N.C. "My unique and custom line of wigs is designed and dedicated especially for children to help preserve their confidence and child-like innocence."

She invented BABY DOLL HAIR LINE to serve as a viable alternative to traditional wigs, which may not appropriately fit a child's head. The wig would be appreciated by children who suffer from hair loss due to chemotherapy, providing them with greater self-confidence and self-esteem. It would be fashionable, stylish and comfortable for the wearer. Additionally, the design would be lightweight, manageable for a child and reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-QCY-438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

