Castlelake Provides Financing to Leading Provider of Rideshare Vehicles

Up to $155 million financing will enable Voyager Global Mobility to nearly double its fleet

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with approximately 17 years of experience investing in asset-rich opportunities, today announced that as part of its income investing strategy, it has reached an agreement to provide up to $155 million in fleet financing to Voyager Global Mobility ("VGM"), a leading provider to the smart mobility marketplace, for the acquisition of more than 3,200 vehicles to rideshare, car-share and micro-mobility driver-subscribers in the United States and Latin America.

"We believe this financing will enable VGM to meaningfully address a supply shortage while providing drivers with more flexible solutions and a wider range of vehicles, including those that are handicap accessible," said Armin Rothauser, Partner, Asset-backed Direct Lending at Castlelake. "Through this transaction we are also pleased to obtain exposure to what we view as a compelling income investment opportunity within the fast-growing mobility market."

VGM aims to address the ride-hailing vehicle supply gap by providing short-term subscriptions to drivers who either do not own a car or need a vehicle when their own car is out of service. Currently, VGM operates a fleet of just under 10,000 vehicles across 20 cities in the U.S. and Mexico. VGM is aggressively expanding its business domestically and international through acquisition and internal growth.

"Castlelake's financing expertise and ability to embrace complexity have been a tremendous asset throughout our relationship, and through this financing we are pleased to be able to nearly double our fleet of vehicles around the globe," said Wayne Ackerman, Chief Financial Officer at VGM. "We look forward to taking our operations to the next level and to providing more drivers and our transportation software partners with professionally managed vehicles."

Castlelake has completed over $3 billion of specialty finance investments since 2015, including a recent agreement to acquire up to $400 million of diversified equipment loan and lease receivables. Its specialty finance activity has also included acquiring or financing more than 3,500 commercial and industrial loans and over 5 million consumer receivable accounts. Castlelake launched its Asset-backed Direct Lending strategy in 2020 and has since provided nearly $3 billion in loans to borrowers.

EA Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to VGM on the transaction.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation across the risk spectrum, from value-oriented to income and investment grade credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $21 billion of assets. The Castlelake team comprises more than 250 experienced professionals, including 95 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

